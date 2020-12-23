Shaw, Grace Douma

MIDDLETON - Grace Douma Shaw, age 98, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Frank Walter and Ruth Hartzell Douma. After college she taught high school history, directed the women's dormitory at Coe College, earned her master's degree from UW-Madison, and eventually became the Assistant to the Dean of Women at UW. She met and married Joseph Lee Shaw in 1951. She left the workforce to raise three children, returning to the campus in 1963 as Assistant Dean in the College of Letters and Science and eventually the Assistant Director of the Faculty Advising Service, a position she held until her retirement in 1990.

Grace volunteered with many organizations, serving as the moderator of First Congregational UCC and organizing many book sales for the Friends of the Madison Public Library. Grace and Joe were loving parents to Ruth, Jon, and David Shaw.

In recent years Grace has lived at Middleton Glen and Attic Angels retirement communities. Her family is appreciative of the care she received from the Attic Angels staff and from Agrace Hospice.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, who passed in 2010; her brother, Frank; and her sister-in-law, Lucille. She is survived by her children, Ruth (Rick) Striegel, Jonathan (Rhonda) Shaw, and David (Cynthia) Shaw; grandchildren, Scott (Callie Tompkins) Striegel, Robert (Aubrey Treese) Shaw, Carolyn Shaw, and Ryan Shaw; her brother, Wallace (Peggy) Douma; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Douma, Frank (Lynn) Douma, Anne Douma, Peter Douma, Gretchen (Nina Auerbach) Douma, Erica Douma, Frank (Melissa) Douma, Zach Douma, and Kalli Douma.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings there will be no memorial service at this time. The family would welcome your contributions to organizations Grace loved: First Congregational United Church of Christ, Madison, Madison Public Library Foundation, and Agrace Hospice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434