Grant H. Turner

Sept. 28, 1929 - April 7, 2022

MIDDLETON - Grant H. Turner, age 92, of Middleton, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his children on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on Sept. 28, 1929, in Westby, Wis., the son of Claude and Selma (Nelson) Turner.

Grant graduated from Westby High School and attended UW-Madison. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a selfless, hardworking man. He had various jobs, the primary being a fuel oil business and later a mobile home inspector. He married Joann E. Aberg in 1954 and both were longtime members of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Grant enjoyed using the computer and playing cards right up to the end. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, camping, and listening to music. His family and friends were very important to him.

Grant is survived by his children, Ann (Jim) Brenke, Mark (Jayne) Turner, Joy (David) Royston, Lori Turner and Lisa (Tim) Blaski; grandchildren, Jeremy Reinert, Kyler (Allie) Royston, Jade (Morgan) Royston and Lexi Blaski; and great-granddaughter, Deklyn Royston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; his parents and siblings.

A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and also at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare, and Sugar Creek Bible Camp. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761