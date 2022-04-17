Menu
Grayce Ann Bell Seidenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Grayce Ann Bell Seidenberg

MIDDLETON - Grayce Ann Bell Seidenberg, 97, died on April 10, 2022. Grayce Ann was born in Hyde Park, Chicago, daughter of Mae and Samuel Bell, brother of the late Theodore. She attended Kozminski Elementary School, Hyde Park High, and Purdue University. She was married to Martin Seidenberg from 1946 until his death in 1999. She is survived by her children: Steven (Oxford, England), Mark and Susan (Madison); daughters-in-law: Julia Seidenberg and Maryellen MacDonald; grandchildren: Helen, Claudia, and Ethan; and numerous Bell relatives.

Grayce Ann was a remarkably capable, independent-minded person. She and Marty ran the family business Abell Catering in the 1950s-1970s. Her specialties included elaborate hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, blintzes and cheesecake. She became the administrator of a program for developmentally disabled children at Michael Reese Hospital. After living in Chicago almost all her life, she moved to Madison in 2002 and created an active new life, filled with family, friends, volunteering, Plato, and, always, bridge. She read books every day of her life until she couldn't and didn't think a meal was complete without salad. Grayce Ann was a role model for her grandchildren, and her sharp wit and kindness were apparent to all who met her. Memorial donations may be made to Jewish Social Services https://jssmadison.org/ or PlatoMadison.org.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison, WI

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
