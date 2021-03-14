Menu
Gregory Bingham
ABOUT
La Follette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Bingham, Gregory "Greg"

MADISON - Gregory "Greg" Bingham, age 58, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1962, in Madison, the son of Gary and Lillian (Nelson) Bingham.

Greg graduated from La Follette High School in 1980. Following high school he obtained his associate degrees in both computer science and mechanical engineering from Madison College. He worked as a senior data analyst for American Family for over 10 years.

Greg was hardworking, giving, and true to his name he had a gregarious personality. He was a loving son, father and grandfather. Greg's family always came first, and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Greg was a history buff and enjoyed watching the history channel and Jeopardy. He had a passion for music and loved going to Summerfest and local venues to listen to live bands. Greg also loved spending time in the Northwoods at the family cabin, bowling and golfing, and sitting down with a large bowl of ice cream.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Lindsay (Iman Madison) Bingham; son, Ryan (Lisa Winders) Bingham; three grandchildren, Louella Madison, Illiana Madison and Alex Bingham; mother, Lillian; brother, Andy (Heidi) Bingham; sister, Terri Goldbin; companion, Kathy Lancaster; mother of his children, Kathy Wopat; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Gary Bingham.

A private family service was held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send your memories/photos of Greg to [email protected] Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sad to hear about my pal Greg. He loved visiting me here in Las Vegas NV. Best wishes to his whole family and God bless
Brian Hosking
March 18, 2021
I live on Diamond Drive and Greg never hesitated to stop and chat when he was out walking. His last conversation was to look at my new Egress window before winter arrived. Will surely miss our neighborly conversations.
Maureen Engelberger
March 15, 2021
