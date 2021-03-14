Bingham, Gregory "Greg"

MADISON - Gregory "Greg" Bingham, age 58, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1962, in Madison, the son of Gary and Lillian (Nelson) Bingham.

Greg graduated from La Follette High School in 1980. Following high school he obtained his associate degrees in both computer science and mechanical engineering from Madison College. He worked as a senior data analyst for American Family for over 10 years.

Greg was hardworking, giving, and true to his name he had a gregarious personality. He was a loving son, father and grandfather. Greg's family always came first, and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Greg was a history buff and enjoyed watching the history channel and Jeopardy. He had a passion for music and loved going to Summerfest and local venues to listen to live bands. Greg also loved spending time in the Northwoods at the family cabin, bowling and golfing, and sitting down with a large bowl of ice cream.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Lindsay (Iman Madison) Bingham; son, Ryan (Lisa Winders) Bingham; three grandchildren, Louella Madison, Illiana Madison and Alex Bingham; mother, Lillian; brother, Andy (Heidi) Bingham; sister, Terri Goldbin; companion, Kathy Lancaster; mother of his children, Kathy Wopat; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Gary Bingham.

A private family service was held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send your memories/photos of Greg to [email protected] Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.gundersonfh.com.

