Ehr, Gregory Edwin

MADISON - Gregory Edwin Ehr, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Greg was born on Feb. 4, 1929, in Milwaukee, the son of Edwin C. and Helen (Hervey) Ehr.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley; stepfather, Jack Burns; and cousins, Bruce Ehr and Father Giles Soyka, O.F.M. Cap.

A graveside service will be held at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

