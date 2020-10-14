Menu
Gregory Ehr
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Ehr, Gregory Edwin

MADISON - Gregory Edwin Ehr, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Greg was born on Feb. 4, 1929, in Milwaukee, the son of Edwin C. and Helen (Hervey) Ehr.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley; stepfather, Jack Burns; and cousins, Bruce Ehr and Father Giles Soyka, O.F.M. Cap.

A graveside service will be held at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
HOLY CROSS CEMETERY
7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
