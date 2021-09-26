Gill, Gregory James

MADISON - Gregory James Gill died on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 68. Gregory, son of James C. and Mary W. Gill, lived in Madison all his life and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. He was a talented percussionist, having been recognized for his numerous accomplishments. He was a member of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, named the "Outstanding Percussionist" with the West High Stage Band; played with the Percussion Ensemble of the University of Wisconsin - School of Music and performed in the Synthesizer Concert.

For many years, with enthusiasm and passion, Gregory taught young aspiring drummers; some have shared comments on how he influenced them to pursue music. With fellow musicians, he formed various bands such as "Olmeca," a rocking Latin jazz band, "Snoblind," and "The Gregg Gill Quartet." Gregory was also a creative artist with his many drawings and sculptures, and he enjoyed writing poetry.

Gregory is survived by his siblings and other family members - Pamela Schoville (Kenneth Schoville), Patricia H. Gill and Andrew W. Gill, and his nephews and nieces, who loved him and found him to be lively and entertaining!

A gathering to commemorate Gregory's life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at GARNER PARK. Gregory had a colorful life, and the family invites all to come and share stories about him.