Gregory Gill

Gill, Gregory James

MADISON - Gregory James Gill died on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 68. Gregory, son of James C. and Mary W. Gill, lived in Madison all his life and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. He was a talented percussionist, having been recognized for his numerous accomplishments. He was a member of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, named the "Outstanding Percussionist" with the West High Stage Band; played with the Percussion Ensemble of the University of Wisconsin - School of Music and performed in the Synthesizer Concert.

For many years, with enthusiasm and passion, Gregory taught young aspiring drummers; some have shared comments on how he influenced them to pursue music. With fellow musicians, he formed various bands such as "Olmeca," a rocking Latin jazz band, "Snoblind," and "The Gregg Gill Quartet." Gregory was also a creative artist with his many drawings and sculptures, and he enjoyed writing poetry.

Gregory is survived by his siblings and other family members - Pamela Schoville (Kenneth Schoville), Patricia H. Gill and Andrew W. Gill, and his nephews and nieces, who loved him and found him to be lively and entertaining!

A gathering to commemorate Gregory's life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at GARNER PARK. Gregory had a colorful life, and the family invites all to come and share stories about him.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
I was one of Greg´s percussion students many years ago. I was a terrible student but he was patient with me and I learned a lot from him. Very sad to learn of his passing. He was a very kind soul.
Katie Buller Kintner
Friend
February 1, 2022
I´m sad to hear I´ve lost yet another talented SNOBLIND Drummer, and dear friend who´ve I´ve unfortunately lost touch with over the past few years. My memories of Greg are truly cherished given as many will attest his generous & gentle spirited enthusiasm for others. I´ve posted on YOUTUBE, a link to one of the shows we performed together with the band back in the mid- 1970´s ( its live so - turn it up )... R.I.P. DRUMMER. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. Z https://youtu.be/DGcQD4gcKV0 Part Two "Stairway To Heaven" https://youtu.be/DGcQD4gcKV0
Steve Johnstad-Zeus
October 5, 2021
So terribly sorry to hear of Greg´s passing. He was my first drum teacher and I have many fond memories of him. My condolences to his family and friends.
David Keepman
Friend
October 4, 2021
I knew Gregg only a short while (late high school, early college), and the words "lively and entertaining" are consistent with those memories. He was also someone who felt deeply for others, and had probing thoughts about life and relationships. My elementary school-age brother enjoyed drum lessons with him. My deepest sympathy to the family and friends who have lost this remarkable man.
Ruth Walker
Friend
September 30, 2021
Greg was my first music teacher when I was a kid. I still have the pair of Buddy Rich´s sticks he gave me. Though I haven´t seen Greg since I was a child, I am reminded of him every time I see those sticks. I am sorry for your loss.
Kurt Wiedenhoeft
Friend
September 30, 2021
Took Drum lessons from Greg late 1960s into the early 70s. Was awed by his percussion skills and creativity. Was very helpful,and patience. Fun to be around, nice guy.
Bob Steffen
September 30, 2021
I am very sorry I have not stayed in touch with Greg in recent years. He would always call and say something like, " This is Gene Krupa. I´m wondering if you have my brushes", or," This Is Roy Haynes. I need a 19 inch Flat Ride cymbal with one rivet. Do you deliver?"
Rand Moore
Friend
September 28, 2021
I wouldn't be the musician I am today without his instruction and mentorship. He helped instill in me what will surely be a lifelong love for making music. I'm grateful for his impact on my life.
Chad Bartell
Other
September 28, 2021
Greg was a friend, a simply amazing drummer! He played incredible drum solos. He was a well rounded, accomplished musician! We played together in a few bands in the 70's... I will never forget him. God bless
John Masino
Friend
September 27, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Greg´s passing. We were close friends with the family. I have to miss the gathering as I am out of town. Love to all. Linda and family.
Linda Yde Holmes
Family
September 27, 2021
Greg was a fantastic drummer and a very kind soul. God bless him.
Jim Huwe
Other
September 27, 2021
Those were the days. Wonderful memories. A talented young man. Sincere condolences to all. Bless you.
Jim Latimer, Professor of Percussion UW Madison
Friend
September 27, 2021
I worked at Woodman's west Food Market for 21 years and Greg was one of my customers for a long time. About six years ago we really started to become friends. He would bring his art for my coworkers and me. Greg was just truly an amazing spirit. Such a kind man. He would call me beautiful Laura. He also offered to give drum lessons to my kids. Greg and I had a great bond. In May I left Woodman's to start a new career and I would think about Greg all the time. He would call the store to talk to me and I was not there anymore. I dropped him off at home in the winter a couple of times but I just could not remember which house was his so I would drive around his neighborhood hoping to see him. I was just devastated when I heard this news and I and truly sorry that I could not see him before he passed. I wish I could make it on Friday but I cannot miss work. If you have an opportunity please listen to this song and maybe even play it from me at his gathering. It is called "Dancing in the Sky" by Dani and Lizzy. Greg always had a special place in my heart and he was one of my favorite customers and I will miss him terribly. I am so sorry for your family's loss. I will leave my email if you would like to contact me.
Laura Deloach
Friend
September 26, 2021
Greg was a one of a kind talented drummer and i'll miss him!
Stephen K Miller
September 26, 2021
