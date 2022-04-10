Gregory Lindsay Vallee

Feb. 18, 1949 - April 1, 2022

MADISON - Gregory Lindsay Vallee passed away at home on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on Feb. 18, 1949, in Victoria, British Columbia. Greg is survived by the love of his life, wife, Sally Hogan, whom he adored for 40 years; two children from his first marriage, Lilly Vallee of Modesto, Calif., and Christopher Vallee (Jacki) of Rio Vista, Calif.; three grandsons with one on the way, AJ, Jack and Tommy; sister, Diane Thompson; brothers, Lloyd and Frank (Michelle); sisters-in-law, Polly (Ken) Abe and Buffy Hogan; and brothers-in-law, Andy (Fran) Hogan and Pat Hogan. Greg was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Mae Collignet; father, Homer Joseph Vallee; in-laws, Clark and Peewee Hogan; and brother-in-law, Scott Hogan.

Greg was fondly known as "Mr. Vallee" for 23 years by his Thoreau Elementary students. He was passionate about teaching and heavily invested in all of his students. Greg was extremely proud of his work as a teacher and his leadership role with Madison Teachers, Inc., as an ardent advocate for the rights of teachers, students and parents. He strongly believed in collective bargaining and in public education/service.

Greg graduated from Oceana High School in Pacifica, California, as valedictorian, lettering in almost all varsity sports and creative arts yet chose to serve his country and did so with distinction in the U.S. Army Third Special Forces Group out of Fort Bragg, N.C. He earned his Green Beret, "a symbol of excellence, a badge of courage, a mark of distinction in the fight for freedom (JFK 1962)," trained in Airborne Infantry and was in officers candidate school and garnered an invitation to West Point. However, upon finishing his first enlistment, he opted to return to California, earning his B.A. in English Literature from the University of California at Berkeley and his California multiple subject teaching credential from San Francisco State University. After a career in real estate and hospitality, Greg returned to graduate school to earn two master's degrees in education before doing what he excelled at - transforming Thoreau students' lives. He loved teaching and thoroughly enjoyed hearing how his students were doing even after they moved on via email and social media.

Over the years, Greg spent many happy hours powerboating and pontooning on Lake Mendota and Lake Delton. He had an affinity to the water. When the boating season ended, Greg would, "get the red out," and the green and gold, while he watched his beloved Badgers and Packers play football!

We know he made a difference in many lives and will be missed. Greg loved Sally with all his heart, as well as his children and grandchildren, and he was fiercely loved by his family. He was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Madison and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Greg was a charming, good and charismatic man, husband and father and is already intensely grieved by family and friends.

A celebration of Greg's life will occur at ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1833 Regent St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, with Father Andy Jones presiding. Masks are required at the church.

Memorials may be made to Thoreau Elementary PTO and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

