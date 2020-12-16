Menu
Greta Koepp
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Koepp, Greta L.

LODI – Greta L. Koepp, age 88, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Private services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, Wis., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, with Father Mike Tess presiding. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for memorials in Greta's name to an area organization.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sorry to hear of Aunt Greta's passing. Sending our deepest condolences.
Heidi & Garry Cross
December 17, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of your mother. I remember her so very well. She will be missed. Sending prayers. Susan Spaeth-Dotski
Susan Spaeth-Dotski
December 16, 2020
