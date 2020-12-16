Koepp, Greta L.

LODI – Greta L. Koepp, age 88, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Private services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, Wis., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, with Father Mike Tess presiding. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for memorials in Greta's name to an area organization.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.