CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Gretchen Marie (Swader) Bailey passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020, in her home with her loved ones by her side, after a battle with cancer. Born Oct. 1, 1976, in Madison, Wis., to Carol and Michael "Spike" Swader, she graduated from La Follette High School and later joined the U.S. Navy in December 1996.

She served in Norfolk, Va., where she met her husband, Brent. The two were married on July 1, 1999, in Virginia Beach, Va.

Gretchen was a supportive, nurturing, and loving mother to her three children, Olivia, Emma, and Jacob. Always encouraging her children's interests, she shared with them her love of music and reading. Through them her spirit lives on.

Gretchen enjoyed running, cooking, vacuuming, and spending time with her family. She was a caring, kind, empathetic soul who often surprised coworkers with homemade cookies and treats, offering them a listening ear and sometimes sharing advice. She was the manager at Dunkin' Donuts in Cambridge, Md., and spent 11 years taking pride in providing coffee and a smile to her regular customers.

Gretchen is survived by her husband of 21 years, Brent R. Bailey Jr.; children, Olivia, Emma and Jacob; stepdaughters, Gini and Rebecca; her mother, Carol Anderson and her husband, Bill; and sister, Michelle Swader-Harnisch and her husband, Chad.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her father, Michael Swader; and son, Brent Michael Bailey.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gretchen's name can be sent to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21801.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.