Smith, Hall Manks

MADISON - Hall Manks Smith, age 81, passed away surrounded by his family on Oct. 27, 2020, at University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital. He was born on March 24, 1939, to Harriette Hall Smith and Ernest Luther Smith in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Hall earned a B.A. degree in education from Central State College (now University) in 1961, spending his early professional life as an early childhood education teacher. After six months he realized what every parent currently homeschooling children realizes: how incredibly challenging teaching can be. Hall transitioned to the Badger munitions factory in Baraboo, Wis., as a plant manager for two years, until finding his true career calling in human resources and management training at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hall also later became an Ergonomics consultant and a dedicated public servant, serving multiple terms on the Dane county board.

Hall was a gregarious and outgoing person - everyone knew him, and he knew everyone. In his spare time he enjoyed running, completing multiple marathons over his life. But of all of his many interests and passions, his greatest was his family, particularly the love of his life, Connie, with whom he enjoyed 55 years of marriage. He was fiercely protective and committed to his family - we were the center of his world. From being present at every major life event and milestone - in deed and in word, his family was his reason, and the source of his joy.

Loved ones that will meet Hall at heaven's gate include his beloved wife, Connie, whom he endured 819 days on this earth without and for whom he grieved every one of those 819 days; his mother, Harriette; his father, Ernest; his brother, Ernest II; his father-in-law, Isiah Small; and his mother-in-law, Fern White Small.

Love ones that will miss Hall until we meet again are his daughter, Eve Lewis McKinley (Jermaine Mckinley); his son, Eric Smith (Mary Stoker- Smith); his grandson, Jordan Miles Lewis; his granddaughter, Shelby Victoria Lewis; his sisters-in-law, Janet Carol Jordan and Margie Rose Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends.