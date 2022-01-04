Oimoen, Harlan Glen

MOUNT HOREB - Harlan Glen Oimoen, age 91, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Inglehaven. He was born on April 15, 1930, in Blue Mounds, Wis., the son of Henry and Gladys (Topper) Oimoen. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1948 and married Marilyn (Quam) Oimoen on Sept. 11, 1954, at Bethel Lutheran Church.

Harlan served in the U.S. Army and was very proud of his service during the Korean War where he was stationed in Greenland. Harlan was a lifelong farmer. After retiring from farming he worked at Lactoprot and at Kalscheur's/Miller's grocery store.

Harlan was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and loved lefse, krumkake, rommegrot and lutefisk. His favorite meal consisted of limburger cheese and red onion on rye. Harlan and Marilyn enjoyed being in card clubs and bowling leagues. He was a lifetime member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, and served on the board of the Mount Horeb Farmers Co-op. He was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan, as well as a Civil War buff. Harlan enjoyed having company over for coffee and treats, but what he loved most of all were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harlan is survived by his daughter, Pamela Showers; son, Bruce (Jean) Oimoen; grandchildren, Kevin (Jeni) and Jeremy Oimoen, Brian (Brandi) and Brandon Showers; great-grandchildren, Maddi, Maxwell and Evelyn Oimoen, and Devyn Showers; and sisters-in-law, Lois (Ray) Lepper and Janet Hart.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and his parents.

A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVESTREAM may visit Harlan's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will be held at the Mount Horeb Union Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Special thanks to the staff at Ingleside/Inglehaven, Heartland Hospice, SSM at Home Care; and Christine, for the loving care she gave dad.

