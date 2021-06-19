Menu
Harlin Miller
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St
Evansville, WI

Miller, Harlin W.

EVANSVILLE - Harlin W. Miller, 86, of Evansville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Harlin was born in La Valle, Wis., on Jan. 13, 1935, to the late Clinton and Esther (Schultz) Miller and was united in marriage to Dora A. Miller on Oct. 23, 1959, making Evansville their home.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at CREEKSIDE PLACE, located at 102 Maple Street in Evansville, Wis.

Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Creekside Place
102 Maple Street, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
