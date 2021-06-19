Miller, Harlin W.

EVANSVILLE - Harlin W. Miller, 86, of Evansville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Harlin was born in La Valle, Wis., on Jan. 13, 1935, to the late Clinton and Esther (Schultz) Miller and was united in marriage to Dora A. Miller on Oct. 23, 1959, making Evansville their home.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at CREEKSIDE PLACE, located at 102 Maple Street in Evansville, Wis.

Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.