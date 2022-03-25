Harold LeRoy Cushman

April 13, 1935 - March 20, 2022

MADISON - Harold LeRoy Cushman, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

He was born on April 13, 1935, to Vurl and Ruth Cushman in Dodgeville, WI. Harold served our country in the Air National Guard for five years and married the love of his life, Audrey, on May 26, 1956, in Black Earth, WI. Harold started working at a young age and was very proud of being a welder for almost 45-years at Bou-Matic. In addition, he worked at Carnes, WISCO, Knoche's and Sentry Foods. He and Audrey also worked for 20-plus-years at Alliant Energy Center as door guards. He loved spending time with his family as they meant the world to him. Some of his other favorite things in life were fishing, hunting, camping, telling stories, and joking around. And if Mom (Audrey) ever asked him what he wanted to eat, his answer was always: "a fried egg sandwich."

Harold is survived by his wife of 66-years, Audrey; children: Dwayne (Judy) Cushman, Becky (Todd Ryman) Windschiegl, Angela (Gregg) Danke, and Kevin (Judy) Cushman; grandchildren: Daniel, Becky (Craig), Bill (Kelli), Heather (Josh), Sean, Amber (Adam), Michelle (Cody), Jared (the late Taylor), Connor, and Kendra; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Ashlyn, Adora, Ruby, Asher, Rhylee, Beau, and Baylie; brother, Ronald (Sandra); sisters-in-law: Margaret and Donna Cushman. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Collin; great-grandson, Caleb; siblings: Marion, Donald, and Elden.

There will be a visitation for Harold on Sunday, March 27, from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, and again on Monday, March 28, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A funeral service with Military Honors will follow at 11:00 AM. For those that are unable to join us in person, please join us at https:/event.forgetmenotceremonies.comeremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Harold's name to Krabbe Connect (https://www.krabbeconnect.org/donateformcollin/) or Bethel Horizons (https://www.bethelhorizons.org/ ).

