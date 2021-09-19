Ericksen, Harold W. "Hal"

MADISON – Harold W. "Hal" Ericksen passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Madison. He was born on Sept. 15, 1928, on a farm near Denmark, Wis. Hal attended Denmark High School and the UW-Madison, where he graduated with a BBA and was a member of Beta Alpha Psi. Following his military service in Germany during the Korean War, he received his MBA from UW-Madison and passed the CPA examination. Hal worked at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for 35 years, serving the last 18 years as Director of the Audit Bureau. He had belonged to the Accounting and Management Association and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church where he served as the treasurer and head usher for a number of years.

Hal married Ellynn Kjeldsen in 1955. He is survived by Ellynn; children, Peter (Anne) of DePere, Lori (Steve) Feiner of Madison and Marc (Amy) of St. Michael, Minn.; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and three brothers.

Private family services have been held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

