Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold "Hal" Johnson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Johnson, Harold G. "Hal"

SUN PRAIRIE - Harold G. "Hal" Johnson, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose, Wis., from complications of frontal lobe dementia. He was born on March 21, 1947, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Harold and Jean (Hoppe) Johnson.

Hal graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1965. He entered the U.S. Army in 1967 and proudly served in Germany until 1970. He married Mary Ladron on Jan. 4, 1969. They had two sons, Chad and Craig.

Hal worked at MG&E as lead leak surveyor until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the East Side Club and a senior golf travel league. Hal had a unique quality in that he could strike up a conversation with anyone, although he usually did most of the talking. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and attending Packers, Badgers and Brewers games with close friends. The last few years he cherished his tee times with friends and his grandson, Cory. Lucorama became his favorite week of the year.

Hal is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Chad (Erinne); daughter-in-law, Laura Johnson; grandchildren, Payton, Caleb, Luke and Cory; sisters, Patty (Jeff) Kiel and Phyllis Freeman; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Jim (Mary Jane) Ladron, Sandi Trosper, Tom (Joyce) Ladron, and Chris (Jim) Loy. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Johnson; daughter-in-law, Heidi Johnson; grandson, Alex Johnson; brother, Ron Johnson; sister, Penny Hoekman; brothers-in-law, Bob Freeman and Josh Ladron; and sisters-in-law, Theresa Ladron and Barb Ransom.

Funeral services are pending and will take place this summer.

Family was so very important to Hal. All of your continued love and support has been instrumental in getting us through this very difficult time.

Since one of our grandsons is diabetic, nothing would mean more to Hal then memorials written in Hal's name to the JDRF Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Mary--our heartfelt sympathies to you and the family (Jim and Rhonda). I've lost a true friend with Hal's passing. Such a good and decent man he was with so many friends. Hal could light up a room with his smile and friendly personality. He could strike up a conversation with anybody. Some of our best times together were on the golf course. No matter how we played, we still had fun. Hal and I also bowled together for many years on the MGE team. He looked forward to the annual team party after bowling season was over. I will always remember Hal for helping me through a few rough spots in my life. That's the kind of man he was---he cared. Hal loved to listen to songs from the 50's and 60's. When I told him I was a Golden Oldies fan too, He gave me two CD's full of songs that he taped. I am thankful that he was part of my life. Rest in Peace my friend.
Jim Lenzer
March 31, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Mary and family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers!
Mel & Bonnie Martin
March 30, 2021
Mary, Our heartfelt sympathies to you and the family Jeff & Gail
Jeff & Gail Nieman
March 29, 2021
Mary and family, sorry to hear but am glad he is comfortable now. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Thanks for sharing him with us. When you hold the memorial, PLEASE let us know time and date. I would hope by then I am able to get out of house to come see ya. Love ya Mary, stay safe and healthy!
Arvid Mathison
March 29, 2021
Hal, Thank you so much for the gift of your brotherly love. Rest in the Peace you helped secure.
Brent
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results