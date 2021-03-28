Johnson, Harold G. "Hal"

SUN PRAIRIE - Harold G. "Hal" Johnson, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose, Wis., from complications of frontal lobe dementia. He was born on March 21, 1947, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Harold and Jean (Hoppe) Johnson.

Hal graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1965. He entered the U.S. Army in 1967 and proudly served in Germany until 1970. He married Mary Ladron on Jan. 4, 1969. They had two sons, Chad and Craig.

Hal worked at MG&E as lead leak surveyor until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the East Side Club and a senior golf travel league. Hal had a unique quality in that he could strike up a conversation with anyone, although he usually did most of the talking. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and attending Packers, Badgers and Brewers games with close friends. The last few years he cherished his tee times with friends and his grandson, Cory. Lucorama became his favorite week of the year.

Hal is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Chad (Erinne); daughter-in-law, Laura Johnson; grandchildren, Payton, Caleb, Luke and Cory; sisters, Patty (Jeff) Kiel and Phyllis Freeman; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Jim (Mary Jane) Ladron, Sandi Trosper, Tom (Joyce) Ladron, and Chris (Jim) Loy. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Johnson; daughter-in-law, Heidi Johnson; grandson, Alex Johnson; brother, Ron Johnson; sister, Penny Hoekman; brothers-in-law, Bob Freeman and Josh Ladron; and sisters-in-law, Theresa Ladron and Barb Ransom.

Funeral services are pending and will take place this summer.

Family was so very important to Hal. All of your continued love and support has been instrumental in getting us through this very difficult time.

Since one of our grandsons is diabetic, nothing would mean more to Hal then memorials written in Hal's name to the JDRF Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

