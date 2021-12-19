Menu
Harold Manhart
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Manhart, Harold E.

MONTROSE, Colo. - Harold Eugene Manhart, M.D., died in Montrose, Colo., on Dec. 5, 2021. Harold was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Parma, Ohio.

Harold is survived by his wife, Sharon; his three children, Grant, Scott and Anne; seven grandchildren; his brother, Dr. Richard Manhart, formerly of Madison; and sister, Jeanne Lewis of Palm Desert, Calif.

Harold grew up in Bowling Green, Ohio, where he attended college at Bowling Green State University. He attended Ohio State University where he received his M.D. and returned to OSU for his specialty training in otolaryngology following his service in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 82 and 101 Airborne in Fort Bragg, N.C., as a flight surgeon and was always proud of and humbled by the work he did with the World War II and Korean War veterans.

Harold specialized in pediatric ENT practice in Madison, Wis., from 1963-1983. Following retirement from clinical practice, Harold became Vice President of Medical Affairs at Wisconsin Blue Cross/Blue Shield and went on to develop and apply information technology systems to healthcare services in the 1990s.

In 1966 he purchased a dairy farm in western Wisconsin with plans to turn it into a productive conservation tree farm specializing in American Walnut. Over the ensuing 55 years his effort has been rewarded with multiple recognitions, including Conservation Farm of the Year on two occasions. He was a member of the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association, American Walnut Council and the American Chestnut Foundation.

Memorial services will be held later in the upcoming year at the farm. Any donations can be made in his name to the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
Dear Mrs Manhardt, Grant, Scott and Anne. It is with heartfelt sadness that I say I am so terribly sorry to hear of Dr. Manhardts passing. I have so many great memories of him. His love for the farm, the trout pond, the trees and everything nature. It never was the same when you moved away from the neighborhood. I hope that with time the pain that is felt by all of you is replaced with beautiful and happy memories. With love, Deb Baumann PS unless next years service for Dr. Manhardt is private, I would love to make every effort to attend. Thank you so much.
Debra Baumann
Friend
December 26, 2021
Anne, and family, I am sorry to read of your loss tonight. Ms. B
Regina A Blakeley
School
December 25, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of Harold´s passing. I´ve always had fond memories of being at the farm. Everything from fence building, fishing and hunting, and trying to figure out horses. I always felt welcome and was always greeted with a kind smile from all of you. I hope this finds you all well and that coping with your loss is eased by all the good times and memories of your husband, Sharon, and your dad, Grant, Scott and Anne. Sincerely, Russ Anderson
Russ Anderson
December 19, 2021
