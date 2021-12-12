Olsen, Harold L. "Hal"

MADISON - Harold L. Olsen, age 95, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. He was born on Dec. 31, 1925, in Chicago, the son of Arthur and Louise Olsen. He married Marlene Lukitsch on July 1, 1950, in Milwaukee, Wis.

Hal grew up in Iowa during the depression. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in engineering from Cornell University and a master's degree in engineering from Purdue University. He worked a variety of jobs, including for the Alaska Highway, Allis Chalmers, the State of Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin, and Olsen and Associates, which he founded and ran from 1956 to 1978.

He loved traveling, flying, gardening, and spending time with family. Each summer, Hal took the family on vacation, traveling around the continental U.S. in his Pontiac station wagon pulling a travel trailer. Later in life he enjoyed hosting family at the cabin he and Marlene had at Round Lake, near Hayward, Wis. He was a canny card player, and many were the rollicking games at the holidays when he would have to be closely watched to counter his deceptive, deadpan style of play.

Always quick to lend a hand, Hal gave freely of his time and resources to family and various charitable organizations. He was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death earlier this year by Marlene, his wife of 70 years.

A private family service was held at Cress Funeral Home on Dec. 11, 2021.

He is laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison.

Donations in his name are welcome at Agrace Hospice (https://www.agrace.org).

