Rebholz, Harold Sutton "Hal"

MADISON - Harold Sutton "Hal" Rebholz, of Madison, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born on May 12, 1932 in Iron Mountain, Mich., the son of Harold Edward and Gladys (Sutton) Rebholz. He graduated from Kearny High School, Kearny, N.J., where he was starting center on the 1949 New Jersey State Champion football team. His dad, Harold E., was the offensive line coach for that team.

Hal accepted a football scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and enrolled in the fall of 1950. Returning to Kearny for winter break, in December 1950, Hal met his future bride, Jeanne (Clayton) on a blind date to a formal holiday dance. He proposed to Jeanne in July 1955 while at Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga. They were married on Sept. 24, 1955 in Bloomfield, N.J.

After reviewing possible careers in the Army, the ministry and the law, Hal settled upon returning to the UW School of Education for his teaching certificate, and entered the "family business" that his father, Harold E. had begun in Iron Mountain as a teacher and coach. For thirty-five years, Hal served as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, faculty advisor and administrator in both N.J. and Wis. He was a Sunday school teacher, a leader for Cub Scouts and Indian Guides, as well as a fine tenor, who sang at the weddings of many friends and family members.

Survivors include daughter Cindy Schally; sons David (Cheryl), Mark, and Jon (Christi) Rebholz; brother Warren (Dorothy) Rebholz; grandchildren Adam (Kayla) and Cody Rebholz; Dan Schally and Samantha Carroll; Cate (Brandon) Secora; Hanna Rebholz and Austin Lois; Emilee Rebholz and Jake Rebholz and great granddaughters Morrigan and Jordan Rebholz. Hal was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne, and his son-in-law, Steve Schally.

Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Hal urges everyone who is eligible to register and vote. Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Madison, or to The International Crane Foundation, Baraboo.

