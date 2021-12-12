Ripp, Harold W. "Harry"

SUN PRAIRIE - Harold W. "Harry" Ripp, 74, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with CMML leukemia that was difficult but never dampened his warm spirit and infectious smile.

Harry was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Madison, Wis., to Peter L. and Marcella (Dahmen) Ripp. He married Ann, his beloved wife of 50 years, on July 10, 1971, in Cross Plains, Wis. He graduated from Queen of Apostles High School in 1965, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1969, and earned an associate business degree from Sauk Valley College in Dixon, Ill. He was with US Bank/First Wisconsin Bank for 28 years before retiring.

He bravely served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam (HHB 1-30 Artillery, First Cavalry) and volunteered his time and leadership for many years with VFW Post 9362, including as chaplain and member of the Honor Guard. Beyond his work with veterans, Harry generously donated his time, resources, fundraising savvy, and brat-cooking prowess to a wide variety of charitable and community organizations throughout his life. He was a member of the Madison East Monona Rotary, the Knights of Columbus Council 4879, the Development Authority of Sun Prairie, and served on boards with Family Service Inc., the Colonial Club and the Sun Prairie Library Foundation, among others.

While proud of his accomplishments and recognition by the community, it was time spent with family and friends that he valued the most. He especially treasured time spent with his grandsons, who adored him.

He had boundless energy, loved the outdoors, and looked forward to family vacations, visiting friends around the country, and the annual "Ripptrip" to one of Wisconsin's campgrounds, cabins, or lakes. He was a dazzling gardener who liked watching the birds at his feeders, an avid biker and card player, and he and Ann were known to light up a dance floor. He followed Badgers basketball and football, but baseball and the Brewers were his lifelong passion.

Harry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann; sons, Jeffrey (Amy) and Kevin Ripp; daughter, Coreen (Steve) Fallat; grandsons, Lucas and Andrew Fallat and Waylon Ripp; sisters, Donna (Delwin) Breunig, Evelyn Schuetz, Rita (Dan) Endres, and Mary (Mark) Ripp; brothers, Leo (Becky), Gary (Shirley), Victor (Nancy), and Dennis (Patty); sister-in-law, Shari Ripp; brothers-in-law, Bob (Karla McCord) Ripp, Ray (Barb), Dave (Sandy), Deb Walker, Nancy (Rick) Karn, and Donna (Ed) Hellenbrand; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alvin Ripp; and nephew, Peter Ripp.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH (2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590). Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, with burial following the Mass. Due to COVID, there will be no lunch, and the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. The service can also be streamed (see saintalberts.org or St. Albert the Great's YouTube channel). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be shared with The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society and Agrace Hospice.

Harry thanks with all his heart those who were a part of his final journey, especially Monsignor Donn Heiar, Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, the nurses at both SSM Health Cancer Center and Saint Mary's Hospital, and the caregivers from Agrace.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054