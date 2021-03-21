Steinberg, Harriet

MILWAUKEE - Harriet Steinberg started every morning with the Jumble and Cryptoquip puzzles in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, a habit she continued despite having problems with her hands in her 90s. When she couldn't easily hold a pencil, she simply did the puzzles in her head.

Kind, soft-spoken, intellectually curious, and remarkably free of any taste for gossip, Harriet was much loved by family and friends. A meticulous bookkeeper who pored over accounts to find the slightest discrepancy, she was a valued employee at several Milwaukee businesses. She served as treasurer of every organization in which she was involved, including North Shore Hadassah, where she held that post for 20 years.

Harriet was born in Milwaukee in 1922 to Dora (Anton) and Raymond Scribner. She and her younger brother, Mort, grew up on Milwaukee's west side and, during her high school years, in Whitefish Bay. She attended UW-Madison, graduating in 1943, and worked at Jewish Family Service in Milwaukee, resettling people who had been in displaced persons camps in Europe.

Though some fortuitous matchmaking, she met Howard Steinberg, who was launching his career as a CPA. They married on June 6, 1948. Their first child, Janice, was born in January, 1950. They became more strategic with David (1951) and Bob (1955), who were both born near the end of the calendar year, thus qualifying as tax deductions for the whole year. At the time David was born, the family moved to Whitefish Bay.

A devoted mother, Harriet's life revolved around giving her children a nurturing and stimulating environment. She also sought out challenges for herself. For several years, she entered elaborate rebus-puzzle contests that had her going to the downtown library to do research. And she read every mystery novel ever written.

When her children got older, she went to work, doing bookkeeping for a number of companies. She continued to work as a volunteer through her late 80s. Her dedication was one more facet of the importance she attached to the needs of those around her.

Howard developed Alzheimer's in his early 60s. Harriet provided unwavering support and resourcefulness as his condition worsened over the next 20 years, until his death in 2002.

Harriet's brother, Mort, predeceased her. She is survived by Janice, a novelist living in San Diego, and her husband, Jack Cassidy; David, a statistics professor at Tel Aviv University, his wife, Ruti, their daughters Shira, Ronit, and Gaia, and a great-grandson; Bob and his wife, Cindy Mealy, in Madison, their children Nicholas, Amanda, and Ben, and four great-grandchildren.

In the last years of her life, Harriet lived at Willow Point and Noel Manor in Verona. We extend our thanks to the many caregivers at both facilities, as well as the caring staff of Agrace Hospice and volunteers from Jewish Social Services who regularly visited her.

Private graveside service Sun., Mar. 21 at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Cemetery, Milw. Please see funeral home website for zoom link: goodmanbensman.com