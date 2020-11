Bender, Harriette "Louise" (Deaver)

MADISON - Harriette "Louise" (Deaver) Bender, age 92, formerly of Viola and Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully with family by her side at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Due to the current COVID pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.