Lauhon, Harrison Clark

AUSTIN, Texas - Harrison Clark Lauhon, of Austin, Texas, was born on May 22, 1996, and died unexpectedly on March 20, 2021.

Harrison is survived by his loving parents, Heidi and Chuck Lauhon of Madison; and his treasured sister, Samantha (Aaron Stern) Lauhon of Milwaukee. Harry is also survived by his adoring grandparents, Ronald and Nancy Lauhon; and by his uncles, Michael (Laurie Lehrer) Lerner, Richard (Jennifer) Lerner, and Michael (Melissa) Lauhon. He is further survived by his beloved aunts, cousins, other relatives, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his uncle, David Lauhon; and grandparents. Joseph and Linda Lerner.

Harry grew up in Madison and graduated from West High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with a B.S. degree in economics in 2018. He then moved to Austin, Texas, to pursue a career there. Harry had numerous passionate interests, including sports and music, and an infectious sense of humor. He was a kind soul who touched so many people in a positive way and received so much love from his family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure.

Due to COVID restrictions the family will be holding a private burial service. Please register to view Harrison's service at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=bb5be30d-8cde-4f25-b82a-9fc9b307c561.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434