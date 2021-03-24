Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harrison Clark Lauhon
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Lauhon, Harrison Clark

AUSTIN, Texas - Harrison Clark Lauhon, of Austin, Texas, was born on May 22, 1996, and died unexpectedly on March 20, 2021.

Harrison is survived by his loving parents, Heidi and Chuck Lauhon of Madison; and his treasured sister, Samantha (Aaron Stern) Lauhon of Milwaukee. Harry is also survived by his adoring grandparents, Ronald and Nancy Lauhon; and by his uncles, Michael (Laurie Lehrer) Lerner, Richard (Jennifer) Lerner, and Michael (Melissa) Lauhon. He is further survived by his beloved aunts, cousins, other relatives, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his uncle, David Lauhon; and grandparents. Joseph and Linda Lerner.

Harry grew up in Madison and graduated from West High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with a B.S. degree in economics in 2018. He then moved to Austin, Texas, to pursue a career there. Harry had numerous passionate interests, including sports and music, and an infectious sense of humor. He was a kind soul who touched so many people in a positive way and received so much love from his family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure.

Due to COVID restrictions the family will be holding a private burial service. Please register to view Harrison's service at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=bb5be30d-8cde-4f25-b82a-9fc9b307c561.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Gwen, Jud and I remember Harry's fun loving spirit and positive kinship with his peers. Take care, Kirk
Kirk R Wall
May 12, 2021
Ken Niemeyer; Clare Wefelmeyer
April 2, 2021
Dear Heidi and Chuck, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. I am thinking of your family and sending you so much love. Love, Jody
Jody Reiss
March 25, 2021
Chuck and Heidi, thoughts, prayers, and much love to you May God comfort you among the other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. - TP and Tracey
T People
March 25, 2021
Dear Heidi, Chuck and Samantha, I'm deeply saddened to hear this. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Sincere sympathies to you, Karen
Karen Rayshel
March 25, 2021
Chuck and Heidi, we are so sorry for your tragic loss. I know there aren´t words enough to express our sympathy but please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Our Deepest Sympathies, Dave and Michele
David and Michele Glassner
March 25, 2021
Dear Heidi and Chuck, Our hearts and prayers go out to you. We are so sorry for this devastating loss. May Harrison´s memory be for a blessing. Our deepest sympathies, debbie and Joel
Debbie and Joel Minkoff
March 24, 2021
The Oakwood Village Community
March 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results