Black, Harvey Karl

MADISON - Harvey Karl Black was born in New York City on July 12, 1943. He died from complications of a brief illness on Sept. 15, 2021. He is survived by his brother, Lenny Black, of Madison, Wis.

Although Harvey had a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, his chosen vocation was writing. His career included working as a reporter at Wisconsin Public Radio and as a freelance science writer. He was an active member of Madison's theatre community, a saxophone player, and an ardent Yankees fan. Harvey was intellectually curious and well read; he delighted in being a lifetime learner.

A memorial will be held at Edgewood College on Oct. 1, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.