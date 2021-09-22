Menu
Harvey Black
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Black, Harvey Karl

MADISON - Harvey Karl Black was born in New York City on July 12, 1943. He died from complications of a brief illness on Sept. 15, 2021. He is survived by his brother, Lenny Black, of Madison, Wis.

Although Harvey had a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, his chosen vocation was writing. His career included working as a reporter at Wisconsin Public Radio and as a freelance science writer. He was an active member of Madison's theatre community, a saxophone player, and an ardent Yankees fan. Harvey was intellectually curious and well read; he delighted in being a lifetime learner.

A memorial will be held at Edgewood College on Oct. 1, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Edgewood College
WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I delivered newspapers to Harvey for many, many years. I never had the opportunity to talk to him in person; however, we communicated via email and he always sent me a card over the holidays. I knew his paper had stopped, and I didn´t think too much of it at the time. However, as time went by , I started to wonder what he was up to. I Googled his name and now I´m here. I never had the chance to meet him, but he was always so nice to me, even when I would sometimes miss a delivery. Rest In Peace, Harvey.
Bud McDonald
November 6, 2021
Harvey and I were, to put it simply, pen pals. We met online in May and talked about meeting face to face but little issues and distance got in the way. We both thought there was plenty of time. We emailed often and talked on the phone. What a delight was Harvey Black. Witty and smart, we had fun castigating those who abuse the language and sharing our opinions on music, literature, comedy and life. For not quite five months, I was privileged to share in his diverse and interesting world. I put up pickles this past August and I'm sure there's a partially eaten jar in his refrigerator. I'm envious of the many who had more time to know him and he will be greatly missed. I'm oh so glad we almost met.
Patti Lee
Other
September 30, 2021
A sweet, sweet man. A plus to any cast on stage and off. Honored to have shared the stage with you Harvey, may you rest in peace.
Tony Trout
Friend
September 28, 2021
So shocked and sad to hear of Harvey's death. A man of extraordinary curiousity and determination. I am grateful to have known him. Condolences to family and close friends.
Anne Miner
Friend
September 27, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss and another classmate
Michael Shapins
School
September 27, 2021
Dear Harvey, Sometimes we don´t know how much someone means to us until they´re gone. I don´t think I knew how much you meant to me; I only wish you had known. Rest in peace, Harvey. You will always be a part of my heart.
Toni Balistrieri
September 23, 2021
Harvey was a great reporter and a great sweet friend. We had lunch together every month for 25+ years. I always learned something from him, about books or movies or travel and he always laughed at my jokes, for which I forgave him for being a Yankees fan. I miss him terrible and my heart goes out to Lenny and all the others who will miss him.
Norm Fost
Friend
September 22, 2021
Stacey Schaefer
September 22, 2021
