Mast, Hazel Margaret "Pat"

MADISON - Hazel Margaret "Pat" Mast, formerly of Middleton, Wis., passed away at Oakwood Village University Woods in Madison on Dec. 19, 2020, eight months after having celebrated her 100th birthday.

Mom was born the youngest of nine children to Ralph Y. and M. Ellen Fortney on April 30, 1920, in Lumberport, W.Va., where she spent her childhood. After graduating high school and secretarial school, she moved to Akron, Ohio, to find work. This is where she met the love of her life, Paul Harry Mast. It was then that Dad told Mom she did not look like a "Hazel." He said, "You are a Pat," the name she kept and loved for the rest of her life. On Feb. 17, 1944, they were married in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Dad's hometown. Together they had three sons, John, Scott, and Ted.

Upon moving to Middleton in the early '50s, Mom and Dad became very social and active in the Middleton community. From bridge club and dance club to the post-Friday-night football parties in the family rec room and the after-hours get-togethers in the kitchen at Minnick's Top Hat, they were on the go! Mom was known by several Middleton High School athletes for her "famous" meatloaf and cookies. She always seemed to have enough for everyone who came to the door. She was the perfect hostess. Pat worked for over twenty years for Child Development Incorporated (CDI) in Middleton, which was a perfect fit for her due to her love of children. After about 30 years in Middleton, Mom and Dad retired to Fort Myers, Fla., where they spent the next ten years, and then decided to see what Sun City, Ariz., had in store for them. She was also a big Wisconsin sports fan, and especially liked watching the Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mom's outgoing and caring personality provided her with countless friends and best-friends she made wherever she went, including her friends at Oakwood Village in Madison, where she spent the last part of her life.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul, in 2007; and her eight siblings, Zinn, Sally, Maxine, Earl, Frances, Elizabeth, George and Mary. She is survived by her sons, John (Ellen) of Prairie du Sac, Scott (Bonnie) of Madison and Ted (Jan) of Noblesville, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, Jeff (Tanya) Mast, Shawn Mast, Kate (Jeff) Kraemer, Libby (Sam) Webb, Jason (Jennifer) Currie, Jamie (Quinn) Currie, Ben (Zaidee) Martin, John Martin, Ruth Martin, Connor (Danielle) Smith and Alex Smith; and special nieces and nephews, including her nephew Ralph Fortney. Mom also had 14 great-grandchildren, four of whom were recently born. Wyatt Kraemer, Evelyn Webb, and Sawyer and Sutton Smith all gave her great joy during her later days.

The family would like to extend our sincere thank yous and appreciation to the selfless staff from Oakwood Village Tabor Oaks and Agrace Supportive Care, especially to the caring nursing staff. They are very special people who put themselves in harm's way every day.

The family held a private ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, and they look forward to a celebration of Mom's life in the future. The family would also like to direct any donations to the Oakwood Foundation Inc., 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705 or to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. If you would like to share your memories of Pat, please visit Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternative's website at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

She was sustained by her faith and a loving family. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. We love you Mom!