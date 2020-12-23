Menu
Hazel "Pat" Mast
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Middleton High School

Mast, Hazel Margaret "Pat"

MADISON - Hazel Margaret "Pat" Mast, formerly of Middleton, Wis., passed away at Oakwood Village University Woods in Madison on Dec. 19, 2020, eight months after having celebrated her 100th birthday.

Mom was born the youngest of nine children to Ralph Y. and M. Ellen Fortney on April 30, 1920, in Lumberport, W.Va., where she spent her childhood. After graduating high school and secretarial school, she moved to Akron, Ohio, to find work. This is where she met the love of her life, Paul Harry Mast. It was then that Dad told Mom she did not look like a "Hazel." He said, "You are a Pat," the name she kept and loved for the rest of her life. On Feb. 17, 1944, they were married in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Dad's hometown. Together they had three sons, John, Scott, and Ted.

Upon moving to Middleton in the early '50s, Mom and Dad became very social and active in the Middleton community. From bridge club and dance club to the post-Friday-night football parties in the family rec room and the after-hours get-togethers in the kitchen at Minnick's Top Hat, they were on the go! Mom was known by several Middleton High School athletes for her "famous" meatloaf and cookies. She always seemed to have enough for everyone who came to the door. She was the perfect hostess. Pat worked for over twenty years for Child Development Incorporated (CDI) in Middleton, which was a perfect fit for her due to her love of children. After about 30 years in Middleton, Mom and Dad retired to Fort Myers, Fla., where they spent the next ten years, and then decided to see what Sun City, Ariz., had in store for them. She was also a big Wisconsin sports fan, and especially liked watching the Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mom's outgoing and caring personality provided her with countless friends and best-friends she made wherever she went, including her friends at Oakwood Village in Madison, where she spent the last part of her life.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul, in 2007; and her eight siblings, Zinn, Sally, Maxine, Earl, Frances, Elizabeth, George and Mary. She is survived by her sons, John (Ellen) of Prairie du Sac, Scott (Bonnie) of Madison and Ted (Jan) of Noblesville, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, Jeff (Tanya) Mast, Shawn Mast, Kate (Jeff) Kraemer, Libby (Sam) Webb, Jason (Jennifer) Currie, Jamie (Quinn) Currie, Ben (Zaidee) Martin, John Martin, Ruth Martin, Connor (Danielle) Smith and Alex Smith; and special nieces and nephews, including her nephew Ralph Fortney. Mom also had 14 great-grandchildren, four of whom were recently born. Wyatt Kraemer, Evelyn Webb, and Sawyer and Sutton Smith all gave her great joy during her later days.

The family would like to extend our sincere thank yous and appreciation to the selfless staff from Oakwood Village Tabor Oaks and Agrace Supportive Care, especially to the caring nursing staff. They are very special people who put themselves in harm's way every day.

The family held a private ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, and they look forward to a celebration of Mom's life in the future. The family would also like to direct any donations to the Oakwood Foundation Inc., 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705 or to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. If you would like to share your memories of Pat, please visit Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternative's website at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

She was sustained by her faith and a loving family. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. We love you Mom!


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 23, 2020.
Pat made friends with my mother-in-law Libby Holaday when she moved to Madison to be near our family from Derry, NH, after my husband´s father died. Libby knew no one in Madison, but Pat helped make her feel at home at Oakwood for 10 years. She was kind and friendly, and a gift to those lucky to meet and know her. Our sympathies. Kate and Steve Holaday
Kate Ripple Holaday
December 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to a wonderful lady! What great memories I have of family outings..after ball game get togethers...and the talks we had.RIP PAT!
Dan Duerst
December 24, 2020
I never knew Hazel "Pat" Mast but I knew her son John very well while we were accounting students together at MATC in the late 60's. My sympathies to John & the entire family. The memorial truly sounds like a love affair from beginning to end. Take care all.
Georgia Ascher
December 24, 2020
