DODGEVILLE - Hazel D. (Mueller) Smith, age 98, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2021, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville. She was the daughter of Edward and Rosa (Markwardt) Mueller and was born on Dec. 9, 1922, in Mifflin Township Livingston.

She attended "Hazel Dell" one-room rural school for eight years and then four years at Livingston High School, graduating in 1940 with honors. In 1943 she graduated from an upper elementary course at the State Teacher's College in Platteville. After teaching in Elroy for one year and Cobb two years, she married Alva Smith on June 8, 1946. Together they farmed north of Edmund and raised their family, Gene, Melva, and Jim (Mark –born Jan. 17, 1961, deceased Jan. 31, 1961).

She was a lifelong member of the Livingston/Cobb/Monfort Methodist Church. After her family was raised, she collected plates, made braided rugs, quilted, and counted cross stitched, giving most of these items away. She read to Head Start Children at Linden and attended group exercise at the Dodgeville Hospital. With her cooking skills, she made many pies and egg salad sandwiches for events at the Methodist church. One of her favorites was sour cream and raisin, but her family liked her apple pies, and the apples came from her favorite tree on the farm. She also forecasted snowfalls through Farmers' Almanac and using the ember days. She belonged to Red Hat Club and Homemakers, and liked to read Amish books especially and do the daily word search.

When they sold the dairy herd to their son, Gene, in 1983, they were able to take numerous trips with "tri-state bus tours" all over the country. She moved to Stonefield Apartments in 2007 and met many new friends.

Our Mom was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a champion for education. One of her favorite memories was walking through the west pasture to find a newly born calf. That was also a great place to find "black caps berries," which she loved to pick around the first part of July. Friends, and friends of friends, were always welcome in her home and at her kitchen table. Many times she would set an extra plate or two to extend her kindness. Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorite times. She helped to make the meal until a few years ago. She was so grateful of the feast and that all of her family would gather. She leaves us with special recipes that will go forward.

She is survived by her children, Gene of Livingston, Melva (Craig) Hillery of Darlington and Jim on the home farm; grandchildren, Jason (Ericka) Hillery, Bradley (Maria) Hillery, Lori (John) Hassig, Angie (Josh) Krausse, Reggie (Nicole) Smith and Ashley (Eric) Krueger; and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins and a host of friends.

If she met you she always remembered you. And after every phone call, her words were "bye for now."

The family would like to thank the staff at Stonefield Apartments, Upland Hills Hospital, Uplands Hills Nursing and Rehab Center, Dr. Paul Biere and Dr. Rachael Keith and Hospice care for kindly taking care of her. A special thank you to Caron, RN, of Upland Hills for her extraordinary care, and Harold Buckingham and Wilma Dolan, very special friends.

"Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all. A woman who fears the Lord is to be praised, Give her the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates." - Proverbs 31:29-31

