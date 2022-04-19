Heather Ann Bruemmer

May 28, 1967 - April 14, 2022

OCONTO - Heather Ann (Henschel) Bruemmer, 54, of Oconto, formerly of Sun Prairie, left this world and joined her Savior, Jesus Christ on April 14, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay after a short and courageous battle with leukemia.

She was born May 28, 1967, daughter of Floyd and Gail (Hope) Henschel, in Beaver Dam. Heather graduated from Beaver Dam High School and Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. On July 4, 1997 she married Steven Bruemmer. She was a member of the Twin City Baptist Church in Marinette.

Heather was Executive Director and State of Wisconsin Long Term Care Ombudsman. A leader within the Board for more than 22 years, and most recently as Executive Director since December 2007, Heather will long be remembered for her collaborative spirit, her advocacy on behalf of some of the state's most vulnerable citizens, and the care and grace she brought to every conversation. Every person Heather spoke with always had her complete attention, and she cared about every small detail of the lives of her staff and colleagues. As Executive Director Heather led the Medigap Helpline Program, the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program and the Volunteer Ombudsman Program. Her presence and constant kindness will be greatly missed by her staff and volunteers.

Heather's accomplishments are extensive, and include her leadership not only within state government and workgroups representing the interests of older adult consumers of services, but she will also be remembered for her many contributions at the national level to the advocacy interests impacting consumer rights and quality of life concerns.

At the time of her passing Heather was the Chair of the Long Term Care Advisory Committee, a founding member of the Wisconsin Coalition for Collaborative Excellence in Assisted Living (WCCEAL), and a member of the national Center for Excellence in Assisted Living (CEAL). She served on former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel's Task Force on Elder Abuse, and was a current member of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Dementia Steering Committee. Heather's exemplary service also extended to the Civil Money Penalty State Review Committee, and the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network.

A mentor to numerous other state ombudsmen across the nation, Heather was an active member of the National Association of State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Programs, having served in several leadership roles. Heather was honored in 2018 with the Consumer Voice's Cernoria Johnson Memorial Advocacy Award, presented to persons whose work has had national impact, or who is a model for national excellence.

Heather talked often about how proud she was to work in service to this state's older adult consumers. The integrity and respectful manner that Heather brought to even the most challenging of conversations led everyone else at the table to follow her with civility and a greater focus on the people served by this agency and its partners.

In her last days Heather asked that we continue to move forward, to not mourn for long, and to remember how many people need us. While all who knew Heather will mourn her untimely passing, they will honor her most by continuing the work that she has been so instrumental in fashioning, and by celebrating all of the good that comes out of true servanthood.