Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Heather Ann Bruemmer
FUNERAL HOME
Berth and Rosenthal
331 Ellis Avenue
Peshtigo, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Twin City Baptist Church
Send Flowers

Heather Ann Bruemmer

May 28, 1967 - April 14, 2022

OCONTO - Heather Ann (Henschel) Bruemmer, 54, of Oconto, formerly of Sun Prairie, left this world and joined her Savior, Jesus Christ on April 14, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay after a short and courageous battle with leukemia.

She was born May 28, 1967, daughter of Floyd and Gail (Hope) Henschel, in Beaver Dam.

Heather excelled in sports, especially tennis, and enjoyed playing golf, trips to Mackinaw Island, long walks and spending time on the water with family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness and compassion, her smile, positive attitude and her never wavering faith in her Lord. Heather would say that her greatest accomplishment came April 17, 2003 with the birth of her daughter Lauren Hope.

Heather is survived by, her husband Steven; a daughter, Lauren Hope; her parents: Floyd and Gail Henschel; three sisters: Holly (Charles) Ledvina, Hope (Kim) Kuck, and Hayley (Kris) Jensen; and a brother-in-law, Tracy Pellett.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dr. Heidi A. Henschel Pellett.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Twin City Baptist Church (911 Elizabeth St Marinette, WI) and again Friday, April 22, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Pastor Matthew DeCleene will be officiating. Burial will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Heather's memory. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home of Peshtigo WI (715-582-3834) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Twin City Baptist Church
911 Elizabeth St, Marinette, WI
Apr
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Twin City Baptist Church
911 Elizabeth St, Marinette, WI
Apr
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Twin City Baptist Church
911 Elizabeth St, Marinette, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Berth and Rosenthal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Berth and Rosenthal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Heather was such a wonderful advocate for seniors... what a blessing to have worked with her on occasion and get to know her :) thoughts and prayers to her family.
Diane Lynch -deCombhs
Work
April 19, 2022
Floyd, Gail and family, It is with my deepest sympathy to near that Heather passed away. I have always missed playing with all the girls growing up. Think about it often. Your family is in my prayers. Love, Pam
Pam Hillegas
April 19, 2022
My deepest condolences to Heather´s entire family. Even though I haven´t seen her in years, I have the fondest memories or her and our friendship through our school years. She was an incredible person. She was always kind and happy. Her presence will be geeatly missed.
Justine (Wodill) Westover
Friend
April 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results