Heather Ann Bruemmer

May 28, 1967 - April 14, 2022

OCONTO - Heather Ann (Henschel) Bruemmer, 54, of Oconto, formerly of Sun Prairie, left this world and joined her Savior, Jesus Christ on April 14, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay after a short and courageous battle with leukemia.

She was born May 28, 1967, daughter of Floyd and Gail (Hope) Henschel, in Beaver Dam.

Heather excelled in sports, especially tennis, and enjoyed playing golf, trips to Mackinaw Island, long walks and spending time on the water with family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness and compassion, her smile, positive attitude and her never wavering faith in her Lord. Heather would say that her greatest accomplishment came April 17, 2003 with the birth of her daughter Lauren Hope.

Heather is survived by, her husband Steven; a daughter, Lauren Hope; her parents: Floyd and Gail Henschel; three sisters: Holly (Charles) Ledvina, Hope (Kim) Kuck, and Hayley (Kris) Jensen; and a brother-in-law, Tracy Pellett.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dr. Heidi A. Henschel Pellett.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Twin City Baptist Church (911 Elizabeth St Marinette, WI) and again Friday, April 22, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Pastor Matthew DeCleene will be officiating. Burial will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Heather's memory. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home of Peshtigo WI (715-582-3834) is assisting the family.