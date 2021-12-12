Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helaine Muehlmeier
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Muehlmeier, Helaine

MADISON - Helaine Muehlmeier was born in Madison, Wis., the only child of Amandas and Mrs. Greta Muehlmeier. She grew up in Middleton, Wis., attended Middleton Grade School and graduated from Wisconsin High School in Madison. During Helaine's childhood, her rare and incredible musical gifts became apparent, to the delight and amazement of many. While her primary focus and love was for the piano, she excelled in violin, flute and singing as well. It was no surprise to anyone, then, that she chose to pursue a degree in music following her high school graduation. After a brief stint at Northwestern University, she chose to transfer to Lawrence College in Appleton, Wis., which was much more to her liking. During her years at Lawrence, she made many close friendships which were very important to her throughout her life. Helaine's greatest personal life-time achievement occurred during her years at Lawrence when she was chosen to perform the female lead in the opera, "Die Fledermaus." Her performance was lauded by many to be of Metropolitan Opera quality.

She began her teaching career in Grand Rapids, Mich., where she taught choir at East Grand Rapids High School, but finding that this was not her calling, she accepted a position at Grand Rapids Baptist College teaching piano. She went on to earn a master's degree in the art of music at the University of Michigan, with an emphasis on piano performance, but discovered that her heart lay in teaching children. She returned to Wisconsin to teach elementary music in Brown Deer, and ultimately in Madison, where she taught strings in numerous east-side schools until she retired. During the many years she taught in Madison, she inspired, challenged, and encouraged over 5000 students, many of whom still speak of her so highly. Following her retirement, she continued to teach piano and enjoyed spending many hours at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, located near her home.

Helaine is survived by her cousin, Grace (Ed) Skiff, whom she loved dearly, and their three boys, Grant, Philip, and Bradley, all of Greenwich, N.Y. In addition to being remembered for her extraordinary musical talent, Helaine will be remembered for her interest in combining music and psychology as a means of therapy, her interest in encouraging young people in the study of music, her love of nature, her warm, friendly, and caring spirit, and her sense of humor. For those who knew and loved her, Helaine will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the spring. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Music Endowment Fund at the Madison Public Schools Foundation, Olbrich Botanical Gardens or Wisconsin Public Radio. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We will miss your smiling and happy self and your music. Thanks for the memories.
Ed Coombs and your classmates at Wisconsin High
December 12, 2021
Ed Coombs and the Class at WHS
December 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results