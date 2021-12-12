Muehlmeier, Helaine

MADISON - Helaine Muehlmeier was born in Madison, Wis., the only child of Amandas and Mrs. Greta Muehlmeier. She grew up in Middleton, Wis., attended Middleton Grade School and graduated from Wisconsin High School in Madison. During Helaine's childhood, her rare and incredible musical gifts became apparent, to the delight and amazement of many. While her primary focus and love was for the piano, she excelled in violin, flute and singing as well. It was no surprise to anyone, then, that she chose to pursue a degree in music following her high school graduation. After a brief stint at Northwestern University, she chose to transfer to Lawrence College in Appleton, Wis., which was much more to her liking. During her years at Lawrence, she made many close friendships which were very important to her throughout her life. Helaine's greatest personal life-time achievement occurred during her years at Lawrence when she was chosen to perform the female lead in the opera, "Die Fledermaus." Her performance was lauded by many to be of Metropolitan Opera quality.

She began her teaching career in Grand Rapids, Mich., where she taught choir at East Grand Rapids High School, but finding that this was not her calling, she accepted a position at Grand Rapids Baptist College teaching piano. She went on to earn a master's degree in the art of music at the University of Michigan, with an emphasis on piano performance, but discovered that her heart lay in teaching children. She returned to Wisconsin to teach elementary music in Brown Deer, and ultimately in Madison, where she taught strings in numerous east-side schools until she retired. During the many years she taught in Madison, she inspired, challenged, and encouraged over 5000 students, many of whom still speak of her so highly. Following her retirement, she continued to teach piano and enjoyed spending many hours at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, located near her home.

Helaine is survived by her cousin, Grace (Ed) Skiff, whom she loved dearly, and their three boys, Grant, Philip, and Bradley, all of Greenwich, N.Y. In addition to being remembered for her extraordinary musical talent, Helaine will be remembered for her interest in combining music and psychology as a means of therapy, her interest in encouraging young people in the study of music, her love of nature, her warm, friendly, and caring spirit, and her sense of humor. For those who knew and loved her, Helaine will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the spring. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Music Endowment Fund at the Madison Public Schools Foundation, Olbrich Botanical Gardens or Wisconsin Public Radio. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434