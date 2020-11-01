Abplanalp, Helen Marie

MOUNT HOREB / MIDDLETON - Helen Marie Abplanalp was born to Martin and Clara (Anderson) Martinson on June 12, 1921, on the family farm in Springdale Township, Wis. Helen passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb, Wis.

Helen grew up on a farm, attended Malone Grade School and graduated from the Mount Horeb High School in 1938. Her young adult years were tempered by the depression and World War II. She married Alfred Abplanalp in 1947 at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church in a rather rare double wedding with Alfred's brother, Harold, and his bride, Rachel. Before her marriage she worked as a caretaker and secretary. After marrying, she and Alfred made cheese, first at the Barber Cheese Factory in rural Barneveld, then at the West Middleton Cheese Factory in rural Middleton. Helen also worked at the State of Wisconsin for 19 years, retiring from the Department of Emergency Government in June 1983. Helen spent much of her retirement years traveling the community, Hawaii, Switzerland and Norway.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, in 1973; and daughter, Nancy Arneson. She was the seventh of nine children and was preceded in death by her sisters, Benunie, Genevia, Verna, Alma and Mertle; and brothers, Gaylord, Marty and Harland. Helen is survived by a son, Chuck of Verona; four grandchildren, Heidi, Edie, Jennifer and Gregory; three great-grandchildren, Aishanay, Walter and Finn; and son-in-law, Rod Arneson.

A PRIVATE service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Family and friends who wish to view the service virtually can visit the St. James website at stjamesverona.org.

A special thank you to Rob Gibson of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton for his special spiritual attention throughout the years and to Agrace HospiceCare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Middleton, or St. James Lutheran Church, Verona. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077