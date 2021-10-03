Baillies, Helen Holt

MADISON - Helen Holt Baillies, age 103, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at Oakwood Tabor Oaks. She was born on Sept. 6, 1918, in Madison, the daughter of James and Goldie (Mandt) Milward. She grew up with three brothers, James, David and Bill, and one sister, Barbara.

Helen married Joseph S. Holt on March 12, 1941, after graduating from UW Nursing School in February of that year. Together they had four children, James, David, Nancy and Martha. Helen worked part time as an obstetric night nurse at UW Hospital. Joe Holt rose in 33 years to assistant to the Vice President of UW Madison, as Secretary of the Regents with Faculty status. After many years together, Joe passed in 1979. Helen married her second husband, Norman Baillies, in 1984. They enjoyed their time together until Norman's passing in 1991.

In 1993, Helen became a "snow bird" and bought a condo in Clermont, Fla., where she enjoyed warm winters and plenty of sunshine. She moved to Shelter Island in 2000 with her dear friend and companion, Sidney Beckwith, and returned to Madison in her later years.

Helen was truly blessed with a family that she loved dearly and loved her in return. In her own words, she lived a wonderful, long life buoyed by her sense of humor and her positive outlook. She was proud of her nursing career and service to her community. Helen had a love of golf, earning the title of City Champion (Women's Golf) in 1971 and serving as the president of the Wisconsin Women's Golf Association. She also served as president of United Methodist Women and was a member of the Civic Music Association, church choirs and the Madison Opera Choir.

Helen is survived by her son, David (Debra) Holt; daughter, Nancy (Kevin Gould) Baillies; son-in-law, John (Cindy) Rice; nine grandchildren, Katie (Bruce) Schneider, Bill (Christine) Holt, Scott (Amy) Baillies, Eric (Kerry) Baillies, Steve (Lisa) Rice, Molly (Dave) Otterson, Angie (Phil) Van Houten, Adam (Jen) Holt and Ben Holt; great-grandkids, Ryan, Scott, Nina, Luca, Carter, Evan, Walter, Aimon, Marta, Olli, Penelope and Ezra; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Holt and Norman Baillies; her partner, Sidney Beckwith; her parents; her siblings; son, James (Mary Rendall) Holt; and daughter, Martha (John) Rice.

Due to COVID, a celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Helen's name to PKD Foundation (PKD Foundation), P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761