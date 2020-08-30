Clark, Helen M.

MADISON - Our mom, Helen M. Clark, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on June 15, 1929, in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Peter and Grace (Hillary) Rupp.

Our mom spent her earlier years growing up in Dayton, Wis., playing by the river with her siblings and friends. She loved caring for family pets, younger siblings, roller skating and participating in high school plays.

Our mom graduated from Belleville High School in 1946. She worked at the Madison City Health Department before marrying our dad, William Clark, on June 22, 1948.

Our mom took much pride in being a homemaker and providing nutritious meals for us. She loved living and activities including cooking, bird watching, knitting, reading, volunteering and participating in programs at Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her pet, Freda. Our mom was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cottage Grove.

Our mom is survived by her children, Mary (Joe), Jayne (Phillip), Robert (Diane) and Michael (Tammy); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Peter Rupp Jr.; sister, Carol (Jerry) Slotten; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; sister, Marion; sons, David and Patrick; and grandson, Ethan.

The family is extremely grateful for the special care she received at home from Agrace HospiceCare and for the compassionate care she received from her physician Dr. Lynda Siewert and her staff at the Wildwood clinic. We also extend many thanks to her neighbors, Lisa and Carl, friends, and niece/Deb who were there for her all along this journey.

Due to current COVID restrictions we are planning a private family celebration of Mom's life. Memorials may be made in Helen's name to Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

