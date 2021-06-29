Hanson, Helen

MADISON - Helen Hanson peacefully went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Our House in Eau Claire. She was born on August 12, 1924 to Mary (Boye) and Otto Kandt in Lockport, NY. She married Walter "Wally" Hanson, Jr. on July 6, 1946 in Lockport. They were married for sixty-two years until Wally passed away in February 2009.

Helen attended college at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Wally and Helen lived in Palatine, IL and then moved to Mauston, WI where Wally opened a Ford dealership in 1954. Helen was active with the Bethany Lutheran Church, her large circle of friends, and "very active" raising four children. She loved her bowling team as well as playing golf at Castle Rock Golf Course (played golf well into her 80's). She was an avid Packers fan, truly enjoyed fresh flowers, garage sales, and going to the Farmer's Market. Helen loved sending cards to recognize special days of her family and friends. In 1978, they moved to Madison, WI where Helen worked for Rural Insurance and then Dean Medical Group in the Accounting Department. She retired from Dean at the age of 88. She was active in the Valpo Guild while in Madison baking fruitcakes every Christmas season for many years as a fundraiser. She moved to Eau Claire, WI in 2018 to be closer to family.

Helen will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces/nephews and the many friends she had in Mauston and Madison. She is survived by her four children: Craig Hanson of Merrillville, IN, Sandra Bonner, Cape Girardeau, MO, Gary (Sharon) Hanson of Fairview, TX and Dawn (Dave) Bohlinger of Eau Claire; twelve grandchildren: Kyle (Zen), Jennifer (Glen), Beth (Seth), Collin, Brehn, Blake, Ryan (Meghan), Tyler (Laura), Jenna (Bill), Matt (Allison), Megan (Joe) and Ryan; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Walter and Karl; sister, Marie; and grandson, Brice.

Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Foundation, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 or Alzheimer's Association, 404 1/2 N Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12pm, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the service at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.