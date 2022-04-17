Helen Jacobsen

August 18, 1919 - April 13, 2022

LANSING, MI - Helen Jacobsen of Lansing, Michigan passed away on April 13, 2022 at the age of 102.

Helen was born in Kendall, WI on August 18, 1919 to William and Gertrude (Koch) Neuhauser, the second of six children. After graduating from West Side High School in Madison, she went to work at the Madison Wholesale Drug Company where she met her future husband, Stanley. They were married in 1943. During WWII, while Stan served in the Army Air Corp, Helen followed him to Hondo, Texas where she served on base as a civilian employee. Over the years she held a number of jobs, most recently Secretary at St. Casimir School in Lansing, MI, while raising three children.

Helen will be remembered as loving and inclusive, relying on her faith in God to guide her. She was warm, compassionate and welcoming treating everyone like family. Helen was an expert seamstress. She made Easter outfits, brides maid dresses, clothes for winter and spring. There was nothing she couldn't create or alter to fit. She treasured her friendships in the St. Therese Circle of the St. Casimir Womens' Guild, and enjoyed volunteering. Even in her 80's she made time to help out "the old people" by taking them shopping or to the doctor. She had a passion for animals. She had a special way with them and they responded with affection. She couldn't walk by a farm animal or domestic pet without giving them a pat on the head and a treat.

Helen lived a long faith-filled life. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, her parents, all of her siblings: Monica (Harold) Detra, Benedict (Catherine) Neuhauser, Lawrence (Elfrieda) Neuhauser, Margaret (John) Lynch, Marcella (Norman) Brockway, her in-laws and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Helen is survived by her children Karen (Victor) Borejka, Janet Perry, Jay (Alice) Jacobsen; her grandchildren, Tara Borejka, Nicholas (America Bliss) Borejka, Erica (Jeff) Weissman, Brandon (Chris Flory) Perry, Travis (Amanda Fox) Jacobsen; her great grandson Jordan Weissman and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Cathedral, Lansing, Michigan followed by the rosary at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr Bill Lugger at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 2520 W Willow St, Lansing, MI 48917, following the Mass.

Flowers are appreciated, but you may instead wish to honor Helen by making a contribution in her memory to the charity of your choice.