Johnson, Helen Elizabeth

VERONA - Helen Elizabeth Johnson, 94, of Verona, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1926, in Elkhorn, Wis., the daughter of John Rowland and Elizabeth (West) Watson. She graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1943 and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1946, where she majored in business education. Helen married Roy M. Johnson on July 31, 1948, at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Elkhorn. Helen worked as a teacher at Boscobel High School and Madison West High School, and later as a guidance secretary at Madison West and LaFollette High Schools. She was a long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Madison where she served in several roles over the years.

Helen is survived by her children, Janet (Steven) Peck of Richland, Wash., Mark (Cheri) Johnson of Grayslake, Ill., and Kirk (Becka) Johnson of Verona, Wis.; grandchildren, Noah (Susie) Peck, Adam (Christina) Peck, Nathan (Julia) Peck, Samuel (Andrea) Peck, Christina Johnson, Alan Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Rachel (Craig) Montry, Benjamin (Kendra) Johnson, and Kimberly Johnson; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Doris Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, in 2017; her brothers, Robert and James Watson; and infant sister, Lois Watson.

A private family funeral service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Helen's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5L93l-nevQ&feature=youtu.be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Burial will be at Eastside Cemetery, Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420