Knuteson, Helen C.

DEFOREST - Helen C. Knuteson, age 93, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Parkside Senior Living. She was born on Feb. 20, 1928, in Pittsville, Wis., the daughter of Andrew and Ella (Christiansen) Johnson. Helen graduated from Madison East High School in 1946. She married Cayrol Knuteson on Oct. 24, 1948.

To provide a better life for herself and her three boys after her divorce in the mid-1960s, she attended night school to learn to be an IBM keypunch operator. This training subsequently led to her being hired by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. She worked for the state for 25 years, retiring in 1990.

Helen loved traveling, as evidenced by her substantial spoon collection from most of the states and several foreign countries. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, gardening, some occasional gambling at Ho-Chunk casino, playing the organ, and watching the Packers and Badgers. She loved listening to Elvis Presley and was a huge fan of Shirley Temple. Over the years, Helen took great pride in amassing a significant collection of angel figurines. She hoped that some of her grandchildren would like to keep some of them as a remembrance of her. Helen was also a very good cook and was famous for her lemon poppy seed bread and apple pie.

Helen is survived by two of her sons, Daniel R. (Suzanne) Knuteson and Charles M. Knuteson; brother, Andrew (Joann) Johnson; sister, JoAnn Schaffer; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, John W. Knuteson; her parents; sisters, Ruth (Hubert) Tuggle and Elna (Duane) Lothe; ex-husband, Cayrol Knuteson; and husband, Myrlen Knuteson.

Funeral services will be held at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, with the Rev. Robert Neubert officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Burke Lutheran Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Parkside Senior Living and SSM Health Hospice for the loving care they provided Helen during the past few months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name may be made to Burke Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420