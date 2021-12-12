Lund, Helen Margaret

CAMBRIDGE - Helen Margaret Lund, age 98, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.

Helen was born on Aug. 4, 1923, in Madison, Wis. She was the daughter of John and Pearl (Allen) Berry. She grew up in Iowa and Wisconsin before settling in Madison. During her youth, she was city marble champion and wore out numerous pairs of roller skates. After high school she had various jobs, including telegram delivery, machine lathe operator for Gisholt, salad prep for Park Motor Inn and elevator operator at the downtown YWCA. Married and divorced, she found her joy through her children.

Helen loved life and lived it to the fullest, whether it was performing as a child with her sisters on WIBA radio, delivering a telegram to Gene Autry, working at the USO club, singing country music at the local watering hole or retiring as the last manual elevator operator in the city of Madison. She was best known for her sense of humor, her incredible hugs and the ability to make everyone feel special. She collected key chains, rings, eagles and American Indian artwork. She lived at the YWCA for over 20 years and ran "Helen's Honky-tonk" elevator until 1990. She was a staple of downtown Madison and enjoyed the Biker rallies, Cows on the Concourse, all the parades, but most of all, people watching. She spent the last eight years at Our House in Cambridge. She loved the outings, the bingo and finally having cable TV.

She was "Mama" to her son, "Funny Grandma" to her four grandkids and "Funny Great-Grandma"" to her nine great-grandkids. She was a devout Catholic, devoted daughter, a loyal sister and a loving mother-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; her son, Bobbie; and her son, Doug.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Diane) Lund; grandkids, Michael (Danielle) Lund, Laura (Bill) Wenninger, Dee-Jay Lund, and Jason (Emily) Lund; her great-grandkids, Shelby, Blake, Morgan, Bailey, Deven, Isaac, Madison, Raegan, and Eleanor, and a great-great-grandson, Richard.

Special thanks to Ryan Wagner and the staff at Our House Assisted Living. She loved her time there, and they took such good care of her. Thank you to Dr. Ozers at Dean Clinic, as well as St. Mary's Hospital and the compassionate doctors, nurses and hospice team members who helped Helen. Thanks to everyone at St. Pius for tending to Helen's spiritual needs.

There will be a visitation followed by a funeral Mass at ST. PIUX X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 701 W. Water St., Cambridge, on Wednesday Dec. 15. Private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will start at 9 a.m., with a Mass at 11 a.m.

Any memorials should be made to The Raptor Resource Project, who operate an eagle web cam she enjoyed. Online condolences may be made at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

