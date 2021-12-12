Menu
Helen Lund
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Lund, Helen Margaret

CAMBRIDGE - Helen Margaret Lund, age 98, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.

Helen was born on Aug. 4, 1923, in Madison, Wis. She was the daughter of John and Pearl (Allen) Berry. She grew up in Iowa and Wisconsin before settling in Madison. During her youth, she was city marble champion and wore out numerous pairs of roller skates. After high school she had various jobs, including telegram delivery, machine lathe operator for Gisholt, salad prep for Park Motor Inn and elevator operator at the downtown YWCA. Married and divorced, she found her joy through her children.

Helen loved life and lived it to the fullest, whether it was performing as a child with her sisters on WIBA radio, delivering a telegram to Gene Autry, working at the USO club, singing country music at the local watering hole or retiring as the last manual elevator operator in the city of Madison. She was best known for her sense of humor, her incredible hugs and the ability to make everyone feel special. She collected key chains, rings, eagles and American Indian artwork. She lived at the YWCA for over 20 years and ran "Helen's Honky-tonk" elevator until 1990. She was a staple of downtown Madison and enjoyed the Biker rallies, Cows on the Concourse, all the parades, but most of all, people watching. She spent the last eight years at Our House in Cambridge. She loved the outings, the bingo and finally having cable TV.

She was "Mama" to her son, "Funny Grandma" to her four grandkids and "Funny Great-Grandma"" to her nine great-grandkids. She was a devout Catholic, devoted daughter, a loyal sister and a loving mother-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; her son, Bobbie; and her son, Doug.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Diane) Lund; grandkids, Michael (Danielle) Lund, Laura (Bill) Wenninger, Dee-Jay Lund, and Jason (Emily) Lund; her great-grandkids, Shelby, Blake, Morgan, Bailey, Deven, Isaac, Madison, Raegan, and Eleanor, and a great-great-grandson, Richard.

Special thanks to Ryan Wagner and the staff at Our House Assisted Living. She loved her time there, and they took such good care of her. Thank you to Dr. Ozers at Dean Clinic, as well as St. Mary's Hospital and the compassionate doctors, nurses and hospice team members who helped Helen. Thanks to everyone at St. Pius for tending to Helen's spiritual needs.

There will be a visitation followed by a funeral Mass at ST. PIUX X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 701 W. Water St., Cambridge, on Wednesday Dec. 15. Private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will start at 9 a.m., with a Mass at 11 a.m.

Any memorials should be made to The Raptor Resource Project, who operate an eagle web cam she enjoyed. Online condolences may be made at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
701 Water St., Cambridge, WI
Dec
15
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
701 Water St., Cambridge, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I read your mom's obituary wondering if I might have known her. I did not. Different family. BUT, I want you to know that after reading it, I wished I had known your mom. Fantastic Lady!. My condolences to all. An anonymous friend (well, not so anonymous,what-the-heck, MaryJo Biechler)
A friend
Other
December 13, 2021
Oh Aunt Helen my memories of you have always been joyful you had us laughing most of the time except when Dad (Pat0 WAS TEASING YOU AND DUMPING THE CONTENS of your purse. I remember talking about us getting leather outfits and going motor cycling around Madison You will always have a special place in my heart Now go give Joe a hard time and Aunt Soupy and of course my parents
Kathy Mitchell (Berry)
Family
December 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 12, 2021
