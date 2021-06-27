Martinson, Helen M. (Mueller)

MOUNT HOREB-Helen M. (Mueller) Martinson passed peacefully at Inglehaven Assisted Living in Mount Horeb, on Friday evening, June 25, 2021.

Helen Marie was the first of three children born to William and Augusta Mueller of Appleton, on July 2, 1929. She attended Zion Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from Appleton High School (now West High School). Helen fulfilled her dream of becoming a teacher by attending Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Helen taught in Christian day schools for the first 13 years of her career followed by one year at Jefferson School in Beaver Dam. It was during that year that mutual friends planned a blind date for her with Willis Martinson, a widower from Mount Horeb with a five-year-old son, Douglas Paul. Helen and Willis married on July 31, 1965, at Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton, and they were devoted to each other for 52 years. A daughter, Sue Ellen, was born in 1967 and the family enjoyed living and working in Mount Horeb. Helen was employed by the Mount Horeb School District for 19 years, first as a part-time Title 1 teacher and then as a full-time first grade teacher. She taught middle and upper grade Sunday School classes for a total of 30 years.

Willis and Helen were members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mount Horeb where they were involved in a number of committees. Helen belonged to the Women of the ELCA and also Monica Circle. They were members of the Sunday night bowling league and belonged to the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. During their retirement, Helen and Willis were able to visit friends and relatives in Germany on three occasions, and they spent summers at their cottage on Lake Wisconsin for 30 years.

After she retired, Helen was motivated to give back to the community, so she organized and directed the After School Reading Club for students in second and third grade who struggled with reading skills. Children received help from volunteer tutors two days a week. Helen was honored by Dane County RSVP for her pioneering work in establishing this type of literacy training. The program continued for 16 years.

Helen is survived by her son, Douglas Paul (Dawn Martinson) of Arbor Vitae; daughter, Sue Ellen Martinson-Zyhowski of Fitchburg; and her beloved grandchildren, Andrew and Ava Zyhowski. She is further survived by all the children she taught to read over the course of her career. Helen knew your struggles and made it her mission to help you conquer them. She was incredibly proud of all of you.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Willis, in 2017; her parents; parents-in-law, Sever and Elsie Martinson; two sisters and their spouses, Ruth (Ralph) Tews and Gertrude (Richard) Johnson; and brother-in-law, Eugene Martinson.

A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

