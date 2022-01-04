Woodruff, Helen Ann (Lamboley)

FOREST PARK, Ill. - Helen Ann (Lamboley) Woodruff passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at age 92, in Forest Park, Ill. Born in Belleville, Wis., she is survived by son, Bruce Woodruff (Nancy Luikaart); daughter, Leann Runyanwood (Mark Runyan); brother, Ray Lamboley (Ethel Esser); nephews, Tom, Jim, David, and Brian Lamboley; and nieces, Debbie (Lamboley) Bongard and Amy (Berger) Mangin. She was predeceased by husband, Edward "Ted" Woodruff; and sister, Mary (Lamboley) Berger.

A memorial gathering and an interment of Helen's ashes at the Frenchtown Cemetery will be planned for July.