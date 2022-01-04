Menu
Helen Woodruff
Woodruff, Helen Ann (Lamboley)

FOREST PARK, Ill. - Helen Ann (Lamboley) Woodruff passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at age 92, in Forest Park, Ill. Born in Belleville, Wis., she is survived by son, Bruce Woodruff (Nancy Luikaart); daughter, Leann Runyanwood (Mark Runyan); brother, Ray Lamboley (Ethel Esser); nephews, Tom, Jim, David, and Brian Lamboley; and nieces, Debbie (Lamboley) Bongard and Amy (Berger) Mangin. She was predeceased by husband, Edward "Ted" Woodruff; and sister, Mary (Lamboley) Berger.

A memorial gathering and an interment of Helen's ashes at the Frenchtown Cemetery will be planned for July.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
7
Memorial service
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Morton Arboretum, Thornhill Center
Tell the front gate you are here for the memorial, no charge, Lisle, IL
will miss when it is time to plant the flowers around the building.
elsie norberg
Friend
January 8, 2022
