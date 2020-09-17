Halverson, Henry Karl

STOUGHTON - Henry Karl Halverson, age 92, of Edgerton, was born to eternal life on his birthday, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Swift Haven. He was born on Sept. 14, 1928, in Cambridge, the son of Henry and Karen (Gjertson) Halverson. Hard work was instilled in Henry at an early age as he worked in tobacco fields, milked cows, and completed the day to day chores on the farm. His hard work ethic followed along with him throughout his life.

Henry graduated from Cambridge High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, working as an instructor and retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Henry received the Commendation Medal for his meritorious service and also achieved the highest ranking given to Air Force personnel. His service to the Air Force Reserve continued after retirement, being recognized as "Retiree Activities Office Volunteer of the Year." Henry was an active member of West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. He enjoyed electronics and was an avid Packers and Badgers fan.

Henry is survived by his granddaughter, Angelica (Ayax Rivera) Renteria; grandson, Nik Batari; five nieces, Karen Kern, Nancy (Greg) Kath, Sharin Helgestad, Lori (Jim) Ganshert and Beth (Steve) Hanson; two great-granddaughters, Ad'Idaz and Sophia; and a great-grandson, Ulises. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Pamela Davila; niece, Judith Day; and nephew, David Field.

Funeral Services will be held outside at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with the Rev. Eric Baaken presiding. Burial with military honors will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held outside at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Henry's name to West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy 51

(608) 873-4590