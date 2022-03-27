Henry A. Nelson

July 1, 1939 - March 24, 2022

OREGON - Henry A. Nelson, age 82, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on July 1, 1939, in Mills, Pa., the son of Lawrence and Freda (Pride) Nelson.

Henry is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Betsy (Scott Gilbertson) Nelson; grandson, Kiefer Gilbertson; granddaughter, Skylar Gilbertson; two sisters, Edith Nelson and Edna (John) Logue; and brother, Wayne (Dorothy) Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bob (Wilma).

Henry graduated from Northern Potter Joint High School in Ulysses, Pa., and West Virginia University in 1964. He married Donna Litterini on Dec. 27, 1967. Henry worked as a mechanical engineer for Carnes Corporation for 21 years, retiring in 2005.

Most of all, Henry loved his wife Donna of 54 years; and their daughter, Betsy and son-in-law, Scott, as well as his grandchildren, Kiefer and Skylar.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Memorials may be gifted in Henry's name to Salvation Army, Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515