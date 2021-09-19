Malzacher, Herbert

MADISON - Beloved husband and zoo keeper Herbert Malzacher, 82, died peacefully of multiple cancers on Jan. 20, 2021, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis.

He was born March 28, 1938, in Newport, R.I., to German emigrants Julie (Brustle) and Otto Malzacher. Herb and the love of his life, Helen, were married for nearly 55 years. Once Herb first saw the back of Helen's head, he knew they would marry. So after three dates and just one kiss, he proposed. Helen, age 18, said "yes."

Earlier, following nearly five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Herb started his career with animals. In 1962, he moved to Oklahoma City, where his older brother, Edward, lived, and worked at the Lincoln Park Zoo, now known as the Oklahoma City Zoo.

In 1966, he was recruited to Omaha, Neb., to help revitalize the Omaha City Zoo, which had few permanent animals. While he was working at Omaha, Herb helped build two Great Ape houses, several bear dens, and an elephant complex that contributed to the zoo's permanent animal population and eventual recognition as a world-class zoo. Next, it was a shipment of 13 baby elephants that led Herb and his wife to make the decision to transfer - with one of those baby elephants - to Madison's Dane County Henry Vilas Zoo in 1968.

For over 40 years Herb developed a well-known reputation as zoo keeper, animal activist, and animal trainer. Herb was nationally recognized as Zoo Keeper of the Year in 1978 and went on to be remembered for his humane care and wild animal preservation. He worked with organizations such as American Association of Zoo Keepers, Elephant Management, Zor Shrine Camel Patrol, UW-Madison, International Crane Foundation and other worldwide organizations. He will also be remembered for filling the house with animals to nurture, including Scottish terriers (400), poison dart frogs, insects, orangutans, wolf cubs, spectacled bears, and a boa constrictor Helen found in the kitchen.

He was an extraordinary individual who will be missed by all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. The visitation is 9 a.m. and celebration of life is 10:30 a.m. in the church basement on Saturday. Burial will be at the Sweet Cemetery, Town of Bristol. To share a memory, or for more information, visit www.caringbridge.org and search for Herb Malzacher. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Crane Foundation and Henry Vilas Zoo.