Feller, Herman Jr.

NEW GLARUS - Herman Feller Jr., CLU, CHFC, age 86, of New Glarus, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Herman was born on Oct. 17, 1934, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Herman Sr. and Marie (Nussbaum) Feller. When a child, Herman's family relocated to southern Wisconsin as his father wished to continue working in the cheese making industry. Herman graduated from New Glarus High School in 1952. On Dec. 19, 1959, Herman was united in marriage to Jean Hutchinson in Poynette, Wis. They remained married until Jean's death in 2018. After marrying, Herman served proudly in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.

In 1962 Herman began what was to become a successful lifelong career in the insurance and financial planning industries. Herman would earn the designations of Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant through the American College of Financial Services in 1982 and 1984. He was awarded the A. Jack Nussbaum award in 1988 and was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Herman served as president of the Madison Association of Life Underwriters from 1972-1973, president of the Wisconsin State Association of Life Underwriters from 1980-1981, and president of the Madison Chapter of Chartered Life Underwriters from 1987-1988. He was active in the Optimist Club, serving as club president and the Optimist Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin. Locally, in New Glarus, Herman participated in the Wilhelm Tell Pageant and was a member and treasurer of the New Glarus Maennerchor.

Herman had a passion for music and spent much of his free time playing the accordion, often with local bands. He was led to share his musical talent as an instructor at Patty Music in Madison and continued teaching accordion lessons long into his life. Herman was an avid outdoorsman, often hunting pheasants with his German Shorthairs and trout fishing with his great friend, Doc Dorst. From its inception, Herman was instrumental in the establishment and growth of Grace Church in New Glarus, where his love for and relationship with Jesus Christ flourished. It was at Grace where Herman first met and later married Robin Wahl on April 6, 2019. Together, Herman and Robin touched the lives of many through their prayer and ministry.

Although Herman received numerous accolades and awards throughout his life, they pale in comparison to the impact he had on those he prayed for, provided spiritual counsel to, and mentored.

Herman is survived by his wife, Robin; three sons, Herman III (Brenda), Kurt (Doreen), and Rudi (Kay); two daughters, Rosalee (Craig) Meetz and Marlaina Feller; grandchildren, Hilary and Herman IV, Kelsey, Kaleb (Ashley), Karson (Haleigh), Cassandra (Tyler), Courtney, Zachary, Madalyn and Taylor Meetz; and great-grandchildren, Bianca, Hudson, Deegan, Addison, and two on the way. He is further survived by his brother, Robert (Patricia) Feller; sister, Rosemarie Pagel; brother-in-law, Phillip (Betty) Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Janet (Gary) Willard; and several nieces and nephews.

Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents; brother-in-law, Allan Pagel; and a niece.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at GRACE CHURCH, 416 Second St., New Glarus, WI, with Pastor John Lewis officiating. Military honors will be accorded.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, June 19 at GRACE CHURCH in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.