SUN PRAIRIE – Herman C. Radue, age 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Agrace hospice residence in Fitchburg, with family by his side. He was born on Aug. 8, 1925, in Stratford, Wis., the son of August and Elsa (Kroll) Radue. After graduating from Wausau Senior High School in 1943, he served two years in the U.S. Navy, serving as an electronics specialist aboard the U.S.S. Proserpine. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. He married Lois E. Neitzke in Wausau on Sept. 16, 1950; they had three children and a union of 61 years.

Herm's professional life began with Consumers Power Company in Grand Rapids, Mich. His five years in Michigan were followed by 33 years with the Wisconsin Power & Light Company (later Alliant Energy), first in Beaver Dam, then in Beloit, and finally in Madison. During his career, he was active in many professional and service organizations, including the Grand Rapids Executive Association and Midwest Industrial Gas Council; he served as President of the four-state Great Lakes Power Association, President of the Beaver Dam Kiwanis Club and President of the Beaver Dam Toastmasters. A life member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, Herm served as President of the Beloit chapter. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and earned an advanced degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1981. He retired from Wisconsin Power & Light in 1987.

Herm and Lois moved their family to Sun Prairie in 1965. Over the years, Herm served as a Boy Scout leader; as a Sun Prairie Food Pantry volunteer; and, for 20 years, as a lector and commentator at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight of the Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus; as Navigator of the Madison 4th Degree Bishop O'Connor Knights of Columbus; and, for 15 years, as Commander of the Color Guard. He was a major participant in organizing the Knights of Columbus clubhouse in Sun Prairie, named the Round Table. In recent years, Herm especially valued the friendships forged in his long-time Sun Prairie neighborhood; at the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center; and, during 2018, as an active member of the New Perspective senior living community.

Herm was an avid golfer, reader, cook, walker, jigsaw puzzler, fan of the Packers and Badgers, and traveler. He and Lois traveled extensively during their retirement years; among all their trips, Herm particularly enjoyed their "mystery trip" tours, which took them to surprise destinations throughout the midwestern United States. As a World War II veteran and life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he felt privileged to travel to Washington, D.C., in 2012 on a Badger Honor Flight. Herm met any and all challenges with determination, from solving word games and Sudoku (always in ink), to tackling the seemingly intractable household project, to recovering from a broken leg in his 90s. Memorable road trips in the family station wagon, laughter-filled holiday celebrations, and encouragement to study music and to pursue a university education were just a few of Herm's and Lois's many gifts to their family. Herm took pride in his family's achievements. He leaves a legacy of optimism, independence, and resilience.

Survivors include his daughter, Jane Radue (Patrick Riopelle) of Madison; twin sons, Thomas (Carrie) of Savage, Minn., and David (Wayne Williams) of Cape Neddick, Maine; granddaughters, Erin Radue and Natalie Riopelle; grandson, Armand (Nicole) Riopelle; great-grandsons, Drake and Hugo Riopelle; sister, Erna Kemps; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death in 2011 by his wife, Lois. He was further predeceased by his parents; brothers, Edward, Martin, Walter, and Paul Radue; and sisters, Lena Miller, Esther Masephol, and Dora Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, with Fr. Lawrence Oparaji presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. As much as the family would like to hug every relative and friend, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is requested and face coverings are required. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie, where military rites will be held.

The family extends heartfelt thanks for the unfailingly compassionate care and support provided at the Agrace hospice residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Herm's name may be made to the Agrace HospiceCare Foundation, Inc., 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or to the Sacred Hearts School Capital Campaign, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

