MADISON - Hertha A. Dederich, age 95, was born to Arnold and Anna (Johne) Zilke on Aug. 21, 1926, in Racine, Wis., loving wife, mother, caregiver, friend and the eldest of five daughters. She was received into the arms of God on Sept. 22, 2021. Hertha was baptized at First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sept. 19, 1926, and confirmed there also on May 25, 1941.

Hertha was united in marriage to Dr. Frank M. Dederich on Nov. 22, 1951, in Racine, Wis. They soon moved to Delavan, Wis., where Frank began his podiatry practice. This union was blessed with five children. A son, John William, died soon after birth in January 1959. Hertha was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church from 1951 to 1984.

Hertha and Frank moved back to Racine in 1984, where she returned to and was again an active member at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In November 1993 the couple moved to Green Valley, Ariz., and became members of Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior. Hertha was a member of the choir, LWML, Altar Guild and served as co-chairman of the Prayer Chain for several years. She loved her Risen Savior family. She moved to Madison, Wis., in 2013.

Hertha was preceded in death by husband, Frank, on June 30, 2002, after 50 1/2 years of marriage; also by son, John William; her parents; a step-granddaughter, Gwen Engebretsen; sisters, Ruth Felgenhauer, Lillian Stacy, and Gloria Jean Styscko; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Surviving her are son, Frank A. Dederich (Colleen); daughters, Mary McElligott (Michael), Ellen Engebretsen (Richard), Claudia Grabow (Marlo Foltz) and Amy Morgan (Jonathon); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Stanke; nieces; nephews; Dederich family in Germany; and friends.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison over the past three and a half years, to Dr. Diana Choles, APNP Teresa Patwell and their staff for their care and compassion. These are all truly special caregivers.

Services for Hertha will be private and held at a later date.

Memorials in Hertha's name can be made to Bethesda Lutheran Communities, a library, a school reading program, a school music program or a cause dear to you. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

