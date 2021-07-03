Gross, Hope A.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hope Aleczandra Gross, 24, of Rochester, Minn., and her unborn child died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at home. She was born April 1, 1997, in Chicago, Ill., to Emily Anderson and Gregory Collins.

She graduated from Middleton High School in 2015, earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Winona State University in 2019 and in 2020 completed her master's degree at Capella University. She worked as a patient account coordinator for Centric Healthcare and had recently applied to her dream job of psycometrist at Mayo Clinic. On Oct. 24, 2020, she married the love of her life, Carter Gross, in Madison, Wis. They settled in Rochester, Minn., where they were starting a family.

Hope was a never-ending source of joy to those around her. Her enthusiasm was contagious and her determination inspiring. She was a grade-schooler organizing walks to raise money for juvenile diabetes research, a soccer teammate and friend willing to go the extra mile, a cherished daughter and sister, beloved wife and mother-to-be, a voracious reader, animal lover, compassionate soul, and the girl with the magnetic smile who brightened every room with her presence and fully embodied her name.

Hope is survived by her husband, Carter Gross; mother and sister, Emily Anderson and Ellie Collins; father, Greg Collins; parents-in-law, Adam and Andrea Gross; brothers-in-law, Brady and Bennett Gross; aunt, Kristin Anderson; uncles, James and Justin (Liz) Anderson and Jay (Charis) Collins; grandparents, John and Deborah Anderson, and Tom and Lynda Collins; her dog, Bandit; and hedgehog, Steve Harvey; other relatives; and countless friends.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 3 p.m., at the MACKEN FUNERAL HOME, 1105 12th SE, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences are welcome at https://mackenfuneralhome.com.