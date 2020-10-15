Brickl, Hortencia "Tenchie"

SAUK CITY - Hortencia "Tenchie" Brickl, age 81, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk Prairie, after a long and graceful struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on Dec. 21, 1938, in Alamogordo, N.M., to Florentino and Carolina (Saenz) Martinez, the youngest of 13 children.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Brickl on Oct. 7, 1958. Together they raised eight children: Jeff (Kathy), Laura Powers (Rick), Philip (Dee Dee), Sandra Sliter (Tom), Karen Meng (Denny), Bryan, Jennifer Uselman (Kevin) and Alicia Bolton (Terry).

Tenchie was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our mom enjoyed any occasion that involved family gathering together and sharing stories that brought endless laughter and joy. She was our mother and our friend.

Tenchie is survived by her eight children, 14 beloved grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; and 12 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Aloysius Parish, 115 Madison St., Sauk City, with Father Miguel Galvez presiding. A private family visitation will be held prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Maplewood Nursing Home who provided such wonderful care for our mom, especially in these last months when we couldn't be there. Your compassion is beyond measure.

