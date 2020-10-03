Nicolaisen, Ian Alan

MADISON - Ian Alan Nicolaisen, age 87, of Madison, peacefully passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Capitol Lakes Independent Living. He was born in Greenland on Sept. 22, 1933, the son of V.B.K and Arla (Knudsen) Nicolaisen. Raised in Greenland until the age of seven, he came to the United States with his siblings. He cherished his family and his Danish heritage immensely.

Ian graduated from Wellsboro High School in Pennsylvania and attended Alfred State College in New York for Dairy Engineering. As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Ian married Jeanette (Secondo) Nicolaisen on Nov. 30, 1957, in Mansfield, Pa. With many years in the dairy industry, he proudly started his own businesses, Spring Valley Specialties and Custom Foods Processors LLC, retiring in 1999. Ian was an avid sports fan of both Notre Dame and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ian is survived by his wife, Jeanette; two daughters, Lisa Nicolaisen and Mia Nicolaisen; two sons, Jon (Jill) Nicolaisen and Brad Nicolaisen; sister, Mona Barnes; brother, Leif (Gail) Nicolaisen; four grandchildren, Nathan (Sarah) Nicolaisen, Ali Nicolaisen, Jared Nicolaisen and Emma Nicolaisen; and one great-grandchild, Ava Nicolaisen. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be gifted in Ian's name to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

