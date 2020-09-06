Hollis, Ileen (Peterson)

VERONA - Ileen (Peterson) Hollis, age 81, of Verona, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. She was born on May 12, 1939, the daughter of Melvin and Mava (Waldron) Peterson. Ileen grew up on a mink farm outside of LaFarge, Wis. She graduated from LaFarge High School and then moved to Madison, where she met Norman Hollis. Ileen and Norman were married on Feb. 15, 1958, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage until Norman's passing in 2013. Ileen worked as a tailor at Karstens on the square and then worked as a CNA, first at the New Glarus Home and then at the Badger Prairie Dane County Home for 25 years until her retirement. She was a proud Den Mother for the Belleville Cub Scouts for many years.

Ileen is survived by her three children, Norleen (Bill) Lacy, Marc Hollis, and Carmen Hollis; six grandchildren, Matthew (Jen), Denise (Ray), Jon, Ashlee (Cole), Kaitlyn (Sam), and Erin; five great-grandchildren, Sierra, Rylee, Isabel, Carter, and Myles. She is further survived by a brother, Lloyd (Eudoris) Peterson; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; sister and brother-in-law, LaVeta and Eldon Glick; half-brother, Wayne Peterson; aunts; and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis., with Pastor George Kaminski officiating. Inurnment will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Care Center for the loving care, kindness, and respect given to Ileen. She regarded the Olbrich staff as part of her family. Thank you so much for being there for Ileen over the past seven years.

