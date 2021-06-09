Hougan, Inez (Phillips)

STOUGHTON - Inez (Phillips) Hougan, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, with family by her side. She was born April 25, 1929, to Maurice and Grace (Bates) Phillips. Inez married Robert Hougan on Sept. 18, 1948, and together they raised four children on the family farm. Inez dearly loved her church and spent many decades serving her Lord there. She also loved winning at card games, especially cribbage and euchre.

Inez is survived by three children, Jim (Ann) Hougan, Jean (Marty) Lamers, and Janet Johnson; daughter-in-law, Wanda "Wendy" Hougan; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; and son, John.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at WESTERN KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2633 Church St., Cottage Grove, WI, with the Rev. Trent Saari officiating. Burial will follow in Western Koshkonong Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a funeral luncheon, in the church lower level, following the burial. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Instead of gifting flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts and express your love to those you value. Memorials may be made in Inez's name to Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church.

