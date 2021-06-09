Menu
Inez Hougan
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Hougan, Inez (Phillips)

STOUGHTON - Inez (Phillips) Hougan, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, with family by her side. She was born April 25, 1929, to Maurice and Grace (Bates) Phillips. Inez married Robert Hougan on Sept. 18, 1948, and together they raised four children on the family farm. Inez dearly loved her church and spent many decades serving her Lord there. She also loved winning at card games, especially cribbage and euchre.

Inez is survived by three children, Jim (Ann) Hougan, Jean (Marty) Lamers, and Janet Johnson; daughter-in-law, Wanda "Wendy" Hougan; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; and son, John.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at WESTERN KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2633 Church St., Cottage Grove, WI, with the Rev. Trent Saari officiating. Burial will follow in Western Koshkonong Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a funeral luncheon, in the church lower level, following the burial. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Instead of gifting flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts and express your love to those you value. Memorials may be made in Inez's name to Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church.

Please share your memories of Inez by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., PO Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
WESTERN KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH
2633 Church St, Cottage Grove, WI
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
WESTERN KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH
2633 Church St., Cottage Grove, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
Jean Marty and family so sorry for your loss she was a special lady.
Gail Johnson Beckwith
Friend
June 12, 2021
My sympathies to the family. She was always so friendly and happy. She´ll be missed!
Laurie Woodhouse
Friend
June 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
June 9, 2021
