Walsh, Irene H.

PLAIN - Irene H. Walsh, age 92, of Plain, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. She was born on April 25, 1929, in Cazenovia, Wis., the daughter of Albert and Gertrude (Escher) Bruha. Irene was married on Dec. 27, 1989, to Patrick Walsh. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Plain American Legion Auxiliary and National Council of Catholic Women. Irene worked many years at the Bettinger Hardware Store in Plain, Dutch Kitchen Restaurant in Spring Green and the Sauk County Health Care Center. She was patient, kind and dedicated to raising her five children. She enjoyed her many years with Pat and their trips to their camper in Briggsville, Wis., fishing trips to Chetek, and spring training games in Arizona with friends.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick Walsh; children, Linda (Ray) Brickl, Sondra (Tom) Kraemer, Karen (Bill) Schutts, Rebecca (David) Ray and Daniel (Kim) Bodendein; stepchildren, Tom (Carol) Walsh, David (Shirley) Walsh, and Michelle (John) Marks; a brother, Clarence Bruha; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Gertrude Bruha; her three sisters, Evelyn, Louise, and Marie; a brother, Ray; and a granddaughter, Kate Elizabeth Bodendein.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 7 at 11 a.m., at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain, Wis. Father John Silva will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Church or Plain EMS. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Dr. Collins, Father John Silva, and the Maplewood Nursing Home and staff for their wonderful care. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.